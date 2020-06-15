Manchester Youth Baseball Report – Monday, June 15th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association was in action on Monday night with games in 4 of the 5 divisions.
In the 6U Division, Cooper Sports defeated Lovelady Auto Parts 20 to 14 and Manchester Tire and Brake dumped Star Physical Therapy 23 to 6. In the 1st game of the night, Cooper built a 15 to 6 lead before Lovelady rallied to cut the deficit to 3 in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Cooper pulled away to get the season-opening win. Jason Cook was the leading hitter for Cooper as he had 4 singles and 2 runs scored. The leading hitter for Lovelady was Jax who had 2 singles and a double and scored 2 runs. In the nightcap, Manchester Tire and Brake pounded out 24 hits in the win. Jacob Whaley, Owen Holder and Kayvan Perry all had home runs for Manchester Tire and Brake. For Star Physical Therapy, Dowell Deadman and Laine Jones each had a pair of hits and scored twice.
In the 8U Division, Interstate Auto edged KK’s 13 to 11 and Dr. J won a thriller over Freedom Automotive 16 to 15. In the early game, Interstate got 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to win the thriller. Kadon had 3 singles and a double and scored 4 runs to lead the Interstate squad. Lhane had a single, a double, a home run and scored 3 times for KK’s. The nightcap featured a battle of unbeaten teams as Dr. J’s and Freedom each came in with 2 and 0 records. Dr. J’s built a 9 to 1 lead through 3 innings only to see Freedom rally for 4 runs in the 4th and 8 in the 5th. A 2 run rally in the bottom of the 5th came up short as Dr. J’s held on for the win. For Dr. J’s, Kolton had a home run, a double and 2 singles while scoring 3 times. Rylan added 3 singles and a double. For Freedom, Bentley, Davion and Deacon hit home runs.
In the 10U Division, Viam topped 1st National Bank 9 to 5 and State Farm handcuffed Chico’s Bail Bonds 12 to 2. In the opener, Viam plated 3 runs in the 1st inning and never trailed in the game. Bryce Spencer hit a round-tripper for Viam. Steve Lombardo had a triple, a double and 3 RBI for 1st National. In the late game, State Farm jumped out to an 8 to 1 lead and never looked back. Levi Rossman had a single, a triple, a home run, 3 runs scored and 3 RBI for State Farm. Hyatt Moss and Xander Meeks also added home runs for State Farm. Kaden Brewer doubled and scored for Chico’s.
In the 12U Division, Clower Automotive outslugged First Vision Bank 20 to 9 and Powers Storage felled Peoples Bank 19 to 1. In game #1, Clower Automotive stayed unbeaten as they pounded out 11 hits and got 10 walks in their win. M.J. Rollman had 2 doubles, 2 singles and scored 4 runs for Clower. Lane Johnson had a double and a walk and scored twice for First Vision Bank. In Game #2, Powers Storage also got their 3rd win of the year in impressive fashion. After Peoples got a run in the top of the 1st inning, Powers Storage rallied for 6 in the bottom of the 1st before adding 8 more in the second to salt away the win. Austin Gipson had a walk, single and a double while scoring 3 runs for Powers. Cole Shedd had an RBI double to lead Peoples.
In the 18U Division, the Yankees swept the Manchester Braves in a doubleheader 5 to 3 and 9 to 1. In the opener, the Braves jumped out to a 3 to 0 lead in the 1st inning, only to see the Yankees rally for 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th to take the win. Cody Esslinger had 2 hits for the Yankees. Cole Bryce laced a double for the Braves. In the nightcap, the Yankees jumped out to an early lead with 4 runs in the top of the 1st and 5 more in the second inning. The Braves got their lone run in the 2nd inning. Owen Neel had a walk and a triple and scored twice for the Yankees. Jacob Sherrill walked, has a stolen base and scored the Braves only run.
The league returns to action on Tuesday with a full slate of 9 games in 5 divisions.
Tuesday MYBA Schedule
6U at Tee Ball Field
5:00 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
7:30 PM – Cooper Sports vs. Manchester Tire & Brake
8U at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Lions Club
7:30 PM – Interstate Auto vs. Dr. J
10U at National League Field
5:00 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. State Farm
7:30 PM – Viam vs. First National Bank
12U at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM- Shelter Ins vs. Bush Insurance
18U at Looney Riddle Field
6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Expos
8:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Yankees