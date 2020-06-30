Manchester Youth Baseball Rained Out on Tuesday

For the 2nd night in a row, the Manchester Youth Baseball Association games were rained out at Fred Deadman Park. At press time, no time has been determined for making them up. Coming up on Wednesday night, the games rained out on Monday will be contested.
Wednesday MYBA Schedule
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Lions Club vs. Freedom Automotive
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – Chico’s Bail Bands vs. First National Bank
7:30 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. State Farm
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – First Vision Bank vs. Powers Storage
7:30 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Bush Insurance
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Mets vs. Christiana Braves
8:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Mets