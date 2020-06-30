Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Manchester Youth Baseball Rained Out on Tuesday

For the 2nd night in a row, the Manchester Youth Baseball Association games were rained out at Fred Deadman Park. At press time, no time has been determined for making them up. Coming up on Wednesday night, the games rained out on Monday will be contested.

Wednesday MYBA Schedule

8U Division at Fast Pitch Field

5:00 PM – Lions Club vs. Freedom Automotive

10U Division at National League Field

5:00 PM – Chico’s Bail Bands vs. First National Bank

7:30 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. State Farm

12U Division at Aaron Miller Field

5:00 PM – First Vision Bank vs. Powers Storage

7:30 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Bush Insurance

18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field

6:00 PM – Mets vs. Christiana Braves

