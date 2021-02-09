Manchester Youth Baseball now holding sign ups for 2021 season

Sign up are currently ongoing for the Manchester Youth Baseball League.
Two dates have already been held, with more sign up dates set for Feb. 13, 20 and 27. Anyone wishing to sign up can do so between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those dates at the Ada Wright Building at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester – located off of N. Woodland St.
There will be the following leagues to sign up for: 6U (t-ball), 8U (coach pitch), 10U, 12U, 15U and 18U.
Cost to sign up for 6U is $45, cost for 8U through 12U is $55; 15U and 18U is $100. The 6U through 12U leagues are tentatively set to begin on April 10. Meanwhile, the older divisions will begin at the end of May.