Manchester Youth Baseball League semi-finals rained out, rescheduled for Friday

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association postseason tournament was set to move into semi-final play Thursday, but rained forced postponement of those games to Friday, July 24. The league’s postseason tournament’s championship games are scheduled for Monday, July 27th.
Friday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
7:30 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Cooper Sports
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
6:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. KK’s
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Shelter Insurance
7:30 PM – Powers Storage vs. First Vision Bank
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Mets