Manchester Youth Baseball Association – Thursday, June 11th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association hit the diamond on Thursday night with games in all 5 divisions.
In the 6U Division, Manchester Tire and Brake rolled past Lovelady Auto Parts 20 to 4 and Star Physical Therapy squeaked past Cooper Sports 18 to 15. In the first game, Manchester Tire and Brake scored 8 runs in each of the 1st two innings to put the game out of reach. Kasen Shelton had 2 home runs for Manchester Tire and Brake. For Lovelady, Owen and Dominic each had a single and a double. In the 2nd game, Star Physical Therapy held off a late rally to grab the win. Dowell and Laine each had a double and 2 singles while scoring 3 runs for Star. Jason Cook had 3 hits for Cooper Sports.
In the 8U Division, Dr. J edged Lions Club 8 to 6 and Freedom Automotive blanked KK’s 13 to 0. In the opener, Dr. J’s built a 6 to 1 lead entering the 4th inning, only to see the Lions Club score 4 runs in the final inning in a failed comeback attempt. Dr. J’s was led in hitting by Kolton who had 2 home runs and a single. Mia and Bentley had home runs for the Lions Club. In the 2nd game, Freedom broke open a 2 to 0 game with 11 runs in the last 2 innings for the win. Aiden Hayes had a single, a double and a triple to lead Freedom. Kyson rapped a double for KK’s.
In the 10U Division, State Farm topped Viam 14 to 4. State Farm jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in the game. Levi Rossman was the leading hitter for State Farm as he had a triple, a single and 2 RBI. Rossman also got the win on the mound. Ayce Tesiro had a 2 run homer for Viam.
In the 12U Division, Clower Automotive doubled up Bush Insurance 10 to 5 and Shelter stopped Peoples Bank 12 to 4. In the first game, Bush Insurance jumped out to a 2 to 0 lead before Clower answered with 4 runs in the home half of the 1st inning to take the lead for good. Caleb Crouch hit a single, a home run and got the win on the mound. Jaden Dicken had 2 singles and scored twice for Bush. In the nightcap, Shelter built a 10 to 0 lead before Peoples pushed across a run in the 3rd and 3 more in the 4th. Matt Moore led Shelter with a home run and a single. Moore also was the winning pitcher. Josh Harris had a double for Peoples.
In the 18U Division, the Mets downed the Manchester Braves 9 to 2. Tied at 2 after 1 inning, the Mets plated 6 runs in the 2nd inning and never trailed again. Braeden Brown had 2 triples and got the win on the hill for the Mets. Jayden Marcrom and Hayden Collins each had singles for the Braves.
The MYBA will return to the diamond on Friday night for a slate of 6 games.
Friday MYBA Schedule
8U at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Dr. J vs. Freedom Automotive
10U at National League Field
5:00 PM – Viam vs. State Farm
12U at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Powers Storage vs. First Vision Bank
7:30 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Peoples Bank
18U at Looney Riddle Field
6:00 PM – Expos vs. Yankees
8:00 PM – Yankees vs. Expos