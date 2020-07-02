Manchester Youth Baseball Association Schedule for Thursday, July 2nd

Thursday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Lovelady Auto Parts vs. Manchester Tire & Brake
7:30 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Cooper Sports
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – KK’s vs. Lions Club
7:30 PM – Interstate Auto vs. Freedom Automotive
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. Viam
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Shelter Insurance vs. Peoples Bank
