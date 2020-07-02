Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Manchester Youth Baseball Association Schedule for Thursday, July 2nd

6U Division at T-Ball Field

5:00 PM – Lovelady Auto Parts vs. Manchester Tire & Brake

7:30 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Cooper Sports

8U Division at Fast Pitch Field

5:00 PM – KK’s vs. Lions Club

7:30 PM – Interstate Auto vs. Freedom Automotive

10U Division at National League Field

5:00 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. Viam

12U Division at Aaron Miller Field

5:00 PM – Shelter Insurance vs. Peoples Bank

