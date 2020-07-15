Manchester Youth Baseball Association Schedule for July 16th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association will host their final full night of games for the regular season on Thursday night. Nine games fill the schedule as teams in the 6U and 10U divisions play their final games of the regular season. The 8U and 12U divisions close out the regular season on Friday with 1 game apiece and the 18U division closes out their regular season on Monday with a doubleheader. Play in the postseason tournament is set to get underway next week in all age divisions with championship games scheduled for Monday, July 27th. All the games will be held at Fred Deadman Park.
Thursday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Cooper Sports
7:30 PM – Lovelady Auto Parts vs. Star Physical Therapy
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – KK’s vs. Freedom Automotive
7:30 PM – Dr. Jay vs. Lions Club
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – State Farm vs. Viam
7:30 PM – Viam vs. State Farm
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Bush Insurance vs. Clower Automotive
7:30 PM – Peoples Bank vs. Shelter Insurance
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Yankees
