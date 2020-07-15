Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Manchester Youth Baseball Association Schedule for July 16th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association will host their final full night of games for the regular season on Thursday night.   Nine games fill the schedule as teams in the 6U and 10U divisions play their final games of the regular season.  The 8U and 12U divisions close out the regular season on Friday with 1 game apiece and the 18U division closes out their regular season on Monday with a doubleheader.  Play in the postseason tournament is set to get underway next week in all age divisions with championship games scheduled for Monday, July 27th.  All the games will be held at Fred Deadman Park.

Thursday MYBA Schedule

6U Division at T-Ball Field

5:00 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Cooper Sports

7:30 PM – Lovelady Auto Parts vs. Star Physical Therapy

8U Division at Fast Pitch Field

5:00 PM – KK’s vs. Freedom Automotive

7:30 PM – Dr. Jay vs. Lions Club

10U Division at National League Field

5:00 PM – State Farm vs. Viam

7:30 PM – Viam vs. State Farm

12U Division at Aaron Miller Field

5:00 PM – Bush Insurance vs. Clower Automotive

7:30 PM – Peoples Bank vs. Shelter Insurance

18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field

6:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Yankees

The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting.