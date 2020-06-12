Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results – Friday, June 12th

Lane Johnson of First Vision Bank raps a double on Friday night in the 12U Division of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association closed out their first week of competition on Friday night with 4 games in the two oldest age divisions.  The week featured big crowds, exciting baseball action and a lot of fun for all involved.  Friday night was no different.

In the 12U Division, Powers’ Storage dropped First Vision Bank 8 to 5 and Clower Automotive beat Peoples Bank 19 to 1.   In the early game, Powers got a pair of runs in the first inning only to see First Vision score 5 unanswered to take a 5 to 2 lead.  But Powers sent 8 batters to the plate in the 3rd inning to take a 6 to 5 lead that they would not surrender.  A.J. Schuster and Brycen Campbell each had RBI singles in the 3rd inning for Powers.  Bryceton Bunch had a home run for First Vision.   In the nightcap, Trace Parker and Kaiden Gannon combined to throw a no-hitter for Clower.  M.J. Rollman had 2 doubles and a single for Clower.  Isaiah Deadman drew a walk, stole 2 bases and scored on a fielder’s choice for People’s lone run. 

Walker of the Expos turns on an inside pitch for a double on Friday night in the 18U Division of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association

In the 18U Division, the Expos split a doubleheader with the Mets and the Yankees.  In the first game against the Mets, the Expos blew open a 4 to 1 game in the 5th inning with 6 runs and rolled to a 10 to 1 win.  For the Expos, Walker and Christian G each had a walk and a double.  Timothy Henderson had a walk, a single and scored the Mets only run.  In the nightcap, the Yankees pounded the Expos 17 to 0.  For the Yankees, Braden Ross and Noah Bradshaw combined for the no-hitter on the mound.  Remington Banks had a home run for the Yankees while Wyatt Nugent and Bradshaw each had a single and a double for the victors. 

The league returns to action on Monday with 8 games in 4 divisions. 

Monday MYBA Schedule

6U at Tee Ball Field

No Games

8U at Fast Pitch Field

5:00 PM – KK’s vs. Interstate Auto

7:30 PM – Dr. J vs. Freedom Automotive

10U at National League Field

5:00 PM – First National Bank vs. Viam

7:30 PM – State Farm vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds

12U at Aaron Miller Field

5:00 PM – Clower Automotive vs. First Vision Bank

7:30 PM – Peoples Bank vs. Powers Storage

18U at Looney Riddle Field

6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Yankees

8:00 PM – Yankees vs. Manchester Braves

Unofficial League Standings

6U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Manchester Tire & Brake 2 0
2 Cooper Sports 1 1
2 Star Physical Therapy 1 1
4 Lovelady Auto Parts 0 2
8U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Dr. J 2 0
1 Freedom Automotive 2 0
3 Interstate Auto 1 1
4 KK’s 1 2
5 Lions Club 0 3
10U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 State Farm 2 0
2 Viam 1 1
2 First National Bank 1 1
2 Chico’s Bail Bonds 1 1
5 Coffee County Bank 0 2
12U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Clower Automotive 2 0
1 Powers Storage 2 0
3 Bush Insurance 1 1
3 Shelter Insurance 1 1
5 People’s Bank 0 2
5 First Vision 0 2
18U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Yankees 2 0
2 Christiana Braves 1 0
3 Mets 1 1
4 Expos 1 2
5 Manchester Braves 0 2