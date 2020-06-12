Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results – Friday, June 12th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association closed out their first week of competition on Friday night with 4 games in the two oldest age divisions. The week featured big crowds, exciting baseball action and a lot of fun for all involved. Friday night was no different.
In the 12U Division, Powers’ Storage dropped First Vision Bank 8 to 5 and Clower Automotive beat Peoples Bank 19 to 1. In the early game, Powers got a pair of runs in the first inning only to see First Vision score 5 unanswered to take a 5 to 2 lead. But Powers sent 8 batters to the plate in the 3rd inning to take a 6 to 5 lead that they would not surrender. A.J. Schuster and Brycen Campbell each had RBI singles in the 3rd inning for Powers. Bryceton Bunch had a home run for First Vision. In the nightcap, Trace Parker and Kaiden Gannon combined to throw a no-hitter for Clower. M.J. Rollman had 2 doubles and a single for Clower. Isaiah Deadman drew a walk, stole 2 bases and scored on a fielder’s choice for People’s lone run.
In the 18U Division, the Expos split a doubleheader with the Mets and the Yankees. In the first game against the Mets, the Expos blew open a 4 to 1 game in the 5th inning with 6 runs and rolled to a 10 to 1 win. For the Expos, Walker and Christian G each had a walk and a double. Timothy Henderson had a walk, a single and scored the Mets only run. In the nightcap, the Yankees pounded the Expos 17 to 0. For the Yankees, Braden Ross and Noah Bradshaw combined for the no-hitter on the mound. Remington Banks had a home run for the Yankees while Wyatt Nugent and Bradshaw each had a single and a double for the victors.
The league returns to action on Monday with 8 games in 4 divisions.
Monday MYBA Schedule
6U at Tee Ball Field
No Games
8U at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – KK’s vs. Interstate Auto
7:30 PM – Dr. J vs. Freedom Automotive
10U at National League Field
5:00 PM – First National Bank vs. Viam
7:30 PM – State Farm vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds
12U at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Clower Automotive vs. First Vision Bank
7:30 PM – Peoples Bank vs. Powers Storage
18U at Looney Riddle Field
6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Yankees
8:00 PM – Yankees vs. Manchester Braves
Unofficial League Standings
|6U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Manchester Tire & Brake
|2
|0
|2
|Cooper Sports
|1
|1
|2
|Star Physical Therapy
|1
|1
|4
|Lovelady Auto Parts
|0
|2
|8U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Dr. J
|2
|0
|1
|Freedom Automotive
|2
|0
|3
|Interstate Auto
|1
|1
|4
|KK’s
|1
|2
|5
|Lions Club
|0
|3
|10U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|State Farm
|2
|0
|2
|Viam
|1
|1
|2
|First National Bank
|1
|1
|2
|Chico’s Bail Bonds
|1
|1
|5
|Coffee County Bank
|0
|2
|12U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Clower Automotive
|2
|0
|1
|Powers Storage
|2
|0
|3
|Bush Insurance
|1
|1
|3
|Shelter Insurance
|1
|1
|5
|People’s Bank
|0
|2
|5
|First Vision
|0
|2
|18U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Yankees
|2
|0
|2
|Christiana Braves
|1
|0
|3
|Mets
|1
|1
|4
|Expos
|1
|2
|5
|Manchester Braves
|0
|2