Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for Tuesday, June 23rd

Thanks to a heroic effort from the Manchester Parks and Recreation staff, the Manchester Youth Baseball Association was able to play their full schedule on Tuesday night at Fred Deadman Park.
In the 6U Division, Star Physical Therapy topped Cooper Sports 14 to 8 and Manchester Tire and Brake took down Lovelady Auto Parts 20 to 3. In the opener, both teams came out hitting the ball as Cooper plated 6 runs in the 1st inning and Star added 7. Cooper’s bats went cold in the next 2 innings as they only managed 1 run per inning. Star added 6 runs in the 2nd inning and ended it in the bottom of the 3rd with a run for the mercy rule win. Zac Siler and Dowell Deadman each had 3 hits and scored twice to lead Star. Levi Fisher had 2 singles and scored twice for Cooper. In the nightcap, Manchester Tire and Brake hit 6 home runs to run away with the victory. Trey Stevens and Jace Spencer each hit a pair of home runs for MT&B while Gunner Floyd and Knox Cashion each had one home run. For Lovelady, Jett and Kayde each rapped doubles.
In the 8U Division, Freedom Automotive bested Interstate Auto 19 to 4. Freedom used their strong defense to limit Interstate from taking extra bases in the win. Freedom was led in hitting by Davion who had 2 home runs and a single. Brock, Bryson and Logan all rapped dingers for Freedom. Interstate was led in hitting by Kaden Spencer who had 2 hits and scored twice. Keyton Childress knocked a double for Interstate.
In the 10U Division, Viam got a revenge win over Coffee County Bank 15 to 9 and State Farm blanked Chico’s Bail Bonds 15 to 0. In the first game, Viam avenged a loss from Monday night against Coffee County Bank by getting off to a red hot start. Viam scored 7 runs in the 1st inning and 3 more in the 2nd to take the upper hand. Coffee County Bank did rally for 6 runs in the 4th inning but could not overtake Viam. In the second game, State Farm held Chico’s to 1 hit as they improved their division-leading record to 6 and 0. Hyatt Moss hit a solo home run and finished with 2 RBI for State Farm and Xander Meeks added 2 doubles, a single and an RBI. Kaden Brewer had the lone single for Chico’s.
In the 12U Division, First Vision Bank got into the win column with a 7 to 2 victory over People’s Bank. After falling behind 2 to 0 after a half inning, First Vision got 3 runs of their own in the bottom of the first to take a lead they would not relinquish. First Vision collected 9 walks in the game led by Bryceton Bunch who had 2 walks and scored 2 runs. Riley Evans also walked twice and Eli Hancock got the win on the mound for First Vision. Josh Harris had a 2 RBI single for People’s.
Thursday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM –Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Cooper Sports
7:30 PM – Lovelady Auto Parts vs. Star Physical Therapy
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Dr. J.
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – First National Bank vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Powers Storage vs. Shelter Insurance
7:00 PM – Bush Insurance vs. First Vision Bank
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Christiana Braves
8:00 PM – Mets vs. Manchester Braves