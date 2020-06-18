Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for Thursday, June 18th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association was in action on Thursday with 6 games contested in 4 age divisions.
In the 6U Division, Cooper Sports squeaked past Lovelady Auto Parts 20 to 19. Tied at 14 entering the final inning, Cooper pushed across 6 runs to Lovelady’s 5 in the decisive 4th inning for the win. Walker McKnight had the walk-off RBI double and added a pair of singles for Cooper. Owen and Isaac each had 4 hits and 4 runs at the top of the Lovelady lineup.
In the 8U Division, Dr. J’s raced past KK’s 17 to 4 and Interstate Auto caged Lions Club 14 to 0. In the opener, Dr. J’s built a 13 to 1 lead after 2 innings to spoil KK’s upset hopes. The win improves Dr. J’s to 5 and 0 on the season. The Doc squad was led in hitting by Kolton Strickland had 3 singles and a home run while scoring 4 times. Walker hit a triple and a single for KK’s. In the nightcap, Interstate built and early lead and played good defense in the shutout win. Kaden Spencer had a home run and 3 singles while Eli Baker had 4 hits and scored 4 times for Interstate. Fallon had a pair of hits for Lions Club.
In the 10U Division, Chico’s Bail Bonds raced past Coffee County Bank 14 to 3. Chico’s jumped on top early as they plated 7 runs in the top of the 1st inning. Kaden Brewer had the big knock for Chico’s as he ripped an RBI double. Hunter Stoner of Chico’s had 3 walks and scored 3 runs. For Coffee County Bank, Tucker Linzey had a solo home run.
In the 12U Division, Bush Insurance blanked Peoples Bank 16 to 0 and Shelter Insurance edged First Vision Bank 6 to 5. In game #1, Bush scored in every inning as they pounded out 13 hits. Aiden Melton swung the hot stick as he had a home run and 2 singles for Bush. Ethan McKenzie and Isaiah Deadman each had singles for Peoples. In a thrilling 2nd game, Shelter had to rally from a 2 run deficit with 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. First Vision got a run back in the 4th inning and got a lead-off double in the 5th by Riley Evans before he was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple. Jonathan West had a 2 RBI double for Shelter in the decisive 3rd inning to provide the winning margin. Boone Floyd had an RBI double for First Vision.
Friday MYBA Schedule
6U at Tee Ball Field
7:30 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Manchester Tire & Brake
8U at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Lions Club vs. KK’s
12U at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Powers Storage vs. Clower Automotive
18U at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Yankees vs. Christiana Braves
8:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Yankees
