Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for Thursday, July 2nd

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association hit the diamond for the 1st time this week on Thursday night at Fred Deadman Park. After 3 straight nights of rainouts, 4 age divisions were in action with 7 games scheduled on a muggy evening.
In the 6U division, Manchester Tire and Brake won a forfeit over Lovelady Auto Parts and Star Physical Therapy edged Cooper Sports 18 to 17. Star edged Cooper in the final inning to get the nail-biter of a win. Curtis Rowe had 2 doubles and a single and scored 3 runs for Star. Brodie had 2 doubles and a single for Cooper.
In the 8U division, KK’s held off Lions Club 19 to 13 and Freedom Automotive topped Interstate Auto 19 to 5. The KK’s defense was able to hold Lions Club scoreless in the 3rd and 4th innings of the early contest to get the win. Dustin had 4 hits and scored 4 times to lead KK’s. For Lions Club, Mia was the big hitter as she delivered for hits and scored 4 times. In the nightcap, Freedom jumped out to a 10 to 1 lead and coasted to their 5th straight win. Davion had 3 hits and scored 3 times for Freedom. Lawson knocked a pair of hits for Interstate.
In the 10U division, Viam got by Coffee County Bank 11 to 8 and First National Bank stunned Chico’s Bail Bonds 10 to 7. Trailing by 7 entering the 3rd inning, Coffee County Bank rallied for 7 runs to tie the first game. Viam answered back with a single run in the 3rd to retake the lead and added a pair of home runs in the 4th inning for the final margin. Bryce Spencer and Ty Sterns had back to back homers for Viam. Spencer added a triple for the home squad. For Coffee County Bank, Kellan Hershman had a home run, a single and a walk as he scored twice and drove in 2 runs. In the nightcap, a big 6 run 2nd inning was the key to First National’s inspired win over the Chico’s bunch. First National got 2 runs scored from Reed and Strickland. Reed had a pair of walks while Strickland had a walk and a hit. Chico’s was led by Toombs and Sterner who also used a pair of walks to score twice.
In the 12U division, Powers Storage blanked First Vision 8 to 0 in the only game of the night. First Vision got runners to 3rd base in every inning, but could not get the timely hit to get on the scoreboard. Powers jumped out to a 5 run lead in the 1st inning and cruised to their 6th win of the season. Jonas Roper had a double, a single and scored a run for Powers. Austin Gipson got the win on the mound for Powers. Eli Hancock had a single and 2 walks to lead First Vision.
Friday MYBA Schedule
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. KK’s
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – First Vision Bank vs. Clower Automotive
7:30 PM – Powers Storage vs. Peoples Bank
18U Division at Babe Ruth Field
6:00 PM – Expos vs. Manchester Braves
8:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Expos
