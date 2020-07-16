Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for Thursday, July 16th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association hosted their final full night of games for the regular season on Thursday night. Nine games filled the schedule as teams in the 6U and 10U divisions played their final games of the regular season. Two games will close out the regular season on Friday night while 2 more are played on Monday. Play in the postseason tournament is set to get underway next week in all age divisions with championship games scheduled for Monday, July 27th.
In the 6U division, Manchester Tire and Brake stopped Cooper Sports 21 to 2 and Star Physical Therapy took down Lovelady Auto Parts 18 to 12. In the opener, Manchester Tire and Brake closed out the regular season with a perfect 12 and 0 record as their defense was once again solid. Cooper was held to single runs in the 2nd and 3rd inning in the loss. Kasen Shelton had 2 home runs and Jace Spencer added 1 home run to lead Manchester Tire & Brake. Blaine had a double and Raylan had a single as each scored a run for Cooper. In the nightcap, Star Physical Therapy rallied from a 10 to 7 deficit to get the win over a determined Lovelady squad. For Star, Zach had a homer and a single and scored twice. Jordan and Owen each added a double and single for Star. Jett and Dominic each had 3 singles and scored twice for Lovelady while Kayle had 3 base hits and scored once.
In the 8U division, Freedom Automotive held off KK’s 14 to 2 and Dr. Jay raced past Lions Club 21 to 8. In the first game, Freedom plated 7 runs in the top of the 3rd inning to take command of a previously close contest. KK’s was held to 7 hits by the tight defense of Freedom. Jaden and Davion led the Freedom hitting attack as each finished with 3 hits while Brysen added a triple and a single. Walker had a single and a triple for KK’s. In the second game, Dr. Jay’s jumped on Lions Club early as they plated 8 runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to their 13th win of the season. Kolton and Abe each had 4 hits and scored 4 runs to lead Dr. Jay’s. Bentley had a pair of hits and scored twice for Lions Club.
In the 10U division, State Farm swept Viam in a doubleheader. In the 1st game, State Farm won 18 to 0 and in the 2nd game, State Farm grabbed a 12 to 4 win. In the first game, Zander Meeks and Hyatt Moss combined to throw a no-hitter for State Farm. State Farm earned 18 walks in the game as Meeks walked 3 times and scored 3 times. Randall Harrison had a single and a pair of walks as well. For Viam, Bryce Spencer reached base after getting hit by a pitch and Christian Teroy picked up a walk. In the 2nd game, Viam got off to a great start as they scored 3 runs in the top of the first inning. State Farm, who closes out the regular season undefeated, added 4 runs in the 2nd to avoid the upset. Davion Dycus had a triple, a single and a walk while scoring 3 times to lead State Farm while Trey Sullivan added 2 singles, 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. For Viam, Tanner Vernon had a single and 2 RBI.
In the 12U division, Clower Automotive downed Bush Insurance 10 to 4 and Shelter Insurance bested People’s Bank 13 to 3. In the early game, Bush jumped out to a 3 to 0 lead in the top of the first inning, only to see Clower come roaring back. Clower plated 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning on 6 hits, including a pair of home runs. Chase Leonard and Levi Rollman smacked the big flies for Clower. Rollman finished the game with a homer, double and single. For Bush, Sy Owens finished with a pair of singles and an RBI while Kasen Morrison had a double, a walk and scored twice. In the late game, Shelter scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning to build an 8 to 0 lead and power their way to the win. Matt Moore was the leading hitter for the insurers as he had a double and 2 singles while driving in a pair of runs and scoring 3 times. David Featherson added a double and 2 singles with 1 RBI for Shelter. Isaiah Deadman had a pair of singles and Cole Shedd had an RBI double for Peoples.
In the 18U division, the Christiana Braves rolled past the Yankees 9 to 5. The Braves built a 6 to 0 lead over the division leading Yankees thru 2 ½ innings and held on for the win. The Yankees picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the 3rd only to see the Braves rebound to push 3 runs across in the 4th. The Yankees scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning before a pop up and a strike out ended the game with 2 runners on base. Matt Young had a triple and 2 singles to lead the Braves. Will Graves added a double and 2 singles for the visitors from Rutherford County. Owen Neel, Wyatt Nugent, Ethan Orange and Skylar Bratcher all had a pair of hits for the Yankees.
Friday MYBA Schedule
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Dr. Jay’s
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Peoples Bank
