Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for Monday, June 22nd

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association opened up their 3rd week of action on Monday with games in 4 age divisions. Despite periods of showers, all 8 games got completed without any weather delays.
In the 8U Division, KK’s held off Interstate Auto 22 to 16 and Dr. J’s rolled past Lions Club 25 to 12. In the 1st game, KK’s scored in every inning to capture the win in a tightly contested game. Lhane had 2 triples and 2 singles for KK’s while Kynox and a home run and 3 singles. For Interstate, Eli Baker had 3 home runs and a single. In the 2nd game, Dr. J’s broke open a tie game in the 2nd with 5 runs and never trailed again. Sterling had 2 doubles, a triple and a single to lead Dr. J’s. Harrison and Bentley had 3 singles for Lions Club.
In the 10U Division, Coffee County Bank edged Viam 14 to 12 and State Farm rolled up First National Bank 15 to 3. In the opener, Coffee County Bank rallied from a 9 run deficit to claim their first win of the season. Trailing 9 to 0 entering the home half of the 2nd inning, Coffee County Bank got back to back 7 run innings and batted around in each frame. Coffee County Bank’s Blane Bonner opened the 2nd inning with a home run to spark the comeback. Gab Bonner and Clayton Keele each rapped triples for Coffee County Bank. Ty Stevens had a double, 2 walks and scored 3 times for Viam. In the nightcap, State Farm jumped out to a 7 to 0 lead in the first inning to roll to the big win. Hyatt Moss had a triple, a single and a walk to lead State Farm. Gavin Smith had a home run for First National Bank.
In the 12U Division, Powers Storage dropped Bush Insurance 16 to 1 and Clower Automotive eased past Shelter Insurance 11 to 9. In the early game, Powers lived up to their name as they clubbed 3 home runs in the win. Powers jumped out to an 8 to 1 lead in the 1st inning and then led off the 2nd inning with a pair of solo home runs. Keaton Rowe finished the game with a pair of homers and Austin Gipson clubbed a home run and 2 singles. Sy Owens had a pair of singles to lead Bush Insurance. In the late game, Shelter jumped out to an early lead before a 5 run 2nd inning put Clower in front for good. Trace had a double, a single and 5 stolen bases for Clower. David Featerson and Matt Moore each had a pair of singles for Shelter.
In the 18U Division, the Yankees and Mets split a doubleheader. In the opener, it took extra innings, but the Mets handed the Yankees their first loss of the year 7 to 6. Tied at 2 after the time limit expired, the Yankees scored 4 runs in the top of the 7th to capture a big lead. But the Mets rallied for 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th as Nolan Jernigan scored the winning run after a Tyler Craig single. Braden Brown had a pair of singles for the Mets. Wyatt Nugent had a triple and a double for the Yankees. In the 2nd game, the Yankees bounced back to grab a 6 to 1 win. Remington Banks and Dylan Koon each had triples for the Yankees. The Mets were led in hitting by Nolan Jernigan who had a pair of doubles.
Tuesday MYBA Schedule
6U at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Cooper Sports vs. Star Physical Therapy
7:30 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
8U at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Dr. J.
10U at National League Field
5:00 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. Viam
7:30 PM – Chico’s Bail Bonds vs. State Farm
12U at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – People’s Bank vs. First Vision Bank
18U at Christiana
6:00 PM – Expos vs. Christiana Braves
8:00 PM – Expos vs. Christiana Braves
