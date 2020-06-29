Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for June 29th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association was rained out on Monday night.  The tentative plans are to makeup the games on Wednesday. 

Tuesday MYBA Schedule

6U Division at T-Ball Field

5:00 PM – Cooper Sports vs. Lovelady Auto Parts

7:30 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Star Physical Therapy

8U Division at Fast Pitch Field

5:00 PM – Dr. Jay vs. KK’s

7:30 PM – Lions Club vs. Interstate Auto

10U Division at National League Field

5:00 PM – Viam vs. State Farm

7:30 PM – First National Bank vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds

12U Division at Aaron Miller Field

5:00 PM – Bush Insurance vs. Shelter Insurance

18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field

6:00 PM – Expos vs. Mets

8:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs.Yankees

