Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for June 29th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association was rained out on Monday night. The tentative plans are to makeup the games on Wednesday.
Tuesday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Cooper Sports vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
7:30 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Star Physical Therapy
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Dr. Jay vs. KK’s
7:30 PM – Lions Club vs. Interstate Auto
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – Viam vs. State Farm
7:30 PM – First National Bank vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Bush Insurance vs. Shelter Insurance
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Expos vs. Mets
8:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs.Yankees
