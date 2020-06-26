Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for June 26th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association closed out their 3rd week of competition on Friday with 3 games at Fred Deadman Park.   

Lawson Maychrzak of Interstate Auto makes a putout on Friday night in 8U action of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association

In the 8U division, Dr. Jay beat Interstate Auto 14 to 12 and Freedom Automotive defeated KK’s 16 to 5. In the 1st game, Dr. Jay trailed 11 to 7 entering the 3rd inning before finding their groove.  Four runs in the 4th inning and 3 more in the 5th gave the Doc Squad the win.  Kolton swung the big stick for Dr. Jay as he had 4 home runs.  Kaden Spencer had a home run, 2 triples and a single for Interstate.  Keyton Childress also added a home run for Interstate.   In the 2nd game, Freedom pushed a 7 to 5 lead entering the 3rd inning, Freedom scored 8 runs to put the game out of reach.  Freedom held KK’s to no runs in the final 3 innings to grab the win. 

Kaiden Gannon of Clower Automotive tags out Ethan McKenzie of Peoples Bank at 3rd base on Friday night in 12U action of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association

In the 12U division, Clower Automotive took down Peoples Bank 13 to 7.  The Boys from the Bank got off to a great start as they used 5 hits to plate 4 runs.  Clower tied the game in the bottom of the 1st inning taking advantage of a couple of Peoples miscues.  Grayson Sadler found his groove on the mound for Clower as he held Peoples scoreless for the next 2 innings allowing Clower to build a 9 run lead.  Kaiden Gannon had a pair of singles and scored twice for Clower.  Isaiah Deadman had a pair of doubles for Peoples. 

Monday MYBA Schedule

8U Division at Fast Pitch Field

5:00 PM – Lions Club vs. Freedom Automotive

10U Division at National League Field

5:00 PM – Chico’s Bail Bands vs. First National Bank

7:30 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. State Farm

12U Division at Aaron Miller Field

5:00 PM – First Vision Bank vs. Powers Storage

7:30 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Bush Insurance

18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field

6:00 PM – Mets vs. Christiana Braves

8:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Mets

UNOFFICIAL Manchester Youth Baseball Association Standings(thru June 26th)

6U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Manchester Tire & Brake 6 0
2 Star Physical Therapy 4 2
3 Cooper Sports 2 4
4 Lovelady Auto Parts 0 6
8U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Dr. Jay 7 1
2 Freedom Automotive 6 1
3 KK’s 4 5
4 Interstate Auto 3 5
5 Lions Club 0 8
10U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 State Farm 6 0
2 Viam 4 2
3 Chico’s Bail Bonds 3 3
4 First National Bank 1 5
4 Coffee County Bank 1 5
12U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Powers Storage 5 1
1 Clower Automotive 5 1
3 Shelter Insurance 4 2
4 Bush Insurance 2 4
4 First Vision 2 4
6 People’s Bank 0 6
18U Standings
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Yankees 7 1
2 Mets 3 2
3 Expos 3 3
4 Christiana Braves 3 4
5 Manchester Braves 0 6

