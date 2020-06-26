Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for June 26th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association closed out their 3rd week of competition on Friday with 3 games at Fred Deadman Park.
In the 8U division, Dr. Jay beat Interstate Auto 14 to 12 and Freedom Automotive defeated KK’s 16 to 5. In the 1st game, Dr. Jay trailed 11 to 7 entering the 3rd inning before finding their groove. Four runs in the 4th inning and 3 more in the 5th gave the Doc Squad the win. Kolton swung the big stick for Dr. Jay as he had 4 home runs. Kaden Spencer had a home run, 2 triples and a single for Interstate. Keyton Childress also added a home run for Interstate. In the 2nd game, Freedom pushed a 7 to 5 lead entering the 3rd inning, Freedom scored 8 runs to put the game out of reach. Freedom held KK’s to no runs in the final 3 innings to grab the win.
In the 12U division, Clower Automotive took down Peoples Bank 13 to 7. The Boys from the Bank got off to a great start as they used 5 hits to plate 4 runs. Clower tied the game in the bottom of the 1st inning taking advantage of a couple of Peoples miscues. Grayson Sadler found his groove on the mound for Clower as he held Peoples scoreless for the next 2 innings allowing Clower to build a 9 run lead. Kaiden Gannon had a pair of singles and scored twice for Clower. Isaiah Deadman had a pair of doubles for Peoples.
Monday MYBA Schedule
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Lions Club vs. Freedom Automotive
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – Chico’s Bail Bands vs. First National Bank
7:30 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. State Farm
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – First Vision Bank vs. Powers Storage
7:30 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Bush Insurance
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Mets vs. Christiana Braves
8:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Mets
UNOFFICIAL Manchester Youth Baseball Association Standings(thru June 26th)
|6U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Manchester Tire & Brake
|6
|0
|2
|Star Physical Therapy
|4
|2
|3
|Cooper Sports
|2
|4
|4
|Lovelady Auto Parts
|0
|6
|8U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Dr. Jay
|7
|1
|2
|Freedom Automotive
|6
|1
|3
|KK’s
|4
|5
|4
|Interstate Auto
|3
|5
|5
|Lions Club
|0
|8
|10U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|State Farm
|6
|0
|2
|Viam
|4
|2
|3
|Chico’s Bail Bonds
|3
|3
|4
|First National Bank
|1
|5
|4
|Coffee County Bank
|1
|5
|12U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Powers Storage
|5
|1
|1
|Clower Automotive
|5
|1
|3
|Shelter Insurance
|4
|2
|4
|Bush Insurance
|2
|4
|4
|First Vision
|2
|4
|6
|People’s Bank
|0
|6
|18U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Yankees
|7
|1
|2
|Mets
|3
|2
|3
|Expos
|3
|3
|4
|Christiana Braves
|3
|4
|5
|Manchester Braves
|0
|6
