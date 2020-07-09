Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for July 9th

After a night of rain on Wednesday, the Manchester Youth Baseball Association returned to the diamond on Thursday night at Fred Deadman Park. Nine games filled the schedule as all 5 age divisions were in action.
In the 6U division, Manchester Tire and Brake shot down Star Physical Therapy 17 to 2 and Cooper Sports came out on top over Lovelady Auto Parts 16 to 15. In the opener, Manchester Tire and Brake opened the game with an 8 run 1st inning and never looked back. Kasen Shelton, Jacob Whaley, Owen Holder, Jace Spencer and Trey Spencer all had home runs for Manchester Tire and Brake. Garrison Reed and Conner Alford had doubles and scored runs for Star. In the nightcap, Cooper got off to a hot start and held off a late rally from Lovelady to get the win. Jason and Easton each had a double and 2 singles while scoring 3 times each. Isaac had 3 singles and scored 3 runs for Lovelady.
In the 8U division, Dr. Jay stopped Interstate Auto 17 to 5 and Freedom Automotive raced past Lions Club 15 to 1. In the first game, Dr. Jay’s raced out to a 10 to 0 lead before Interstate could get on the scoreboard. Sterling, Rylan and Hayes all had home runs while Kolton hit 2 home runs for Dr. Jay’s. Keyton Childress had a triple and a home run for Interstate. In the second game, the strong Freedom defense proved to up to the challenge. For Freedom, Davion had a home run, a triple and a double while scoring 3 runs. Harrison was the leading hitter for Lions Club as he had a pair of singles.
In the 10U division, First National Bank bested Coffee County Bank 17 to 15 in the battle of the banks. First National jumped out to a 5 to 0 lead before Coffee County Bank clawed back into the contest with 3 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning and 6 more in the 3rd. First National put the game away with a 6 run 4th inning to take the win. Davion Dycus hit a pair of singles and 2 RBI to lead First National. For Coffee County Bank, Clayton Keele had a single, a double and 2 RBI.
In the 12U division, Powers Storage dumped Bush Insurance 8 to 5 and Clower Automotive bested Shelter Insurance 10 to 1. In game #1, Powers jumped out to a 2 to 0 lead in the first inning before Bush tied the game in the 2nd inning. The two teams each end the 3rd tied at 4 before Powers took the lead for good in the 4th. Austin Gipson had a home run and 2 singles to lead Powers. Elijah Vernon hit a pair of singles to lead Bush Insurance. In game #2, Clower pitcher Caleb held Shelter to a pair of hits in capturing their 8th win of the year. Trace had a double and 2 singles to lead Clower. Jonathan Whitten and Kerry Norris had singles for Shelter.
In the 18U division, the Expos beat the Mets 6 to 3 and the Yankees clubbed the Manchester Braves 13 to 7. In the night’s opener, the Expos sent 9 batters to the plate in the 2nd inning plating 4 runs which proved to be enough. Trailing 6 to 0 entering the bottom of the 4th inning, the Mets rallied for 3 runs but could not close the gap further. Walker had an RBI double and scored a run to lead the Expos. Trenton Thompson had a pair of singles to lead the Mets. In the late game, the Manchester Braves jumped out to a 6 to 0 lead in the first inning, only to see the Yankees rally for 8 runs in the bottom of the first. The Yankees added 4 more runs in the 2nd inning to gain some much needed breathing room. Owen Neel got the win on the mound for the Yankees. Tyler Surber ripped a 2 RBI triple for the Yankees. Jayden Marcrom had a 2 RBI double for the Braves.
Friday MYBA Schedule
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Interstate Auto vs. Lions Club
7:30 PM – Lions Club vs. Interstate Auto
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – First National Bank vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds
7:30 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. State Farm
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Shelter Insurance vs. Peoples Bank
