Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for July 7th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association featured a full slate of games on Tuesday night at Fred Deadman Park. Ten games filled the schedule as all 5 age divisions were in action.
In the 6U division, Star Physical Therapy knocked off Lovelady Auto Parts 18 to 16 and Manchester Tire and Brake thumped Cooper Sports 21 to 8. In the opener, both teams were able to put up runs aplenty but Star was able to plate an extra run in the 1st and the 3rd and that proved to be the difference. Laine Jones had 2 triples and a home run to lead Star. Issac, Reed and Jax all had a double and 2 singles for Lovelady. In the nightcap, Manchester Tire and Brake scored in every inning with their potent offense and held Cooper scoreless in 2 innings with their stingy defense. Jacob Whaley led the hit parade for Manchester Tire as he had 2 home runs and a single. Landon and Easton each had a pair of singles and scored twice for Cooper.
In the 8U division, Dr. Jay’s bounced Freedom Automotive 19 to 17 and KK’s squeaked by Interstate Auto 14 to 13. In the 1st game, it was a battle of the top 2 teams in the division, with the winner taking over first place. As expected, the game went into extra innings. Dr. Jay’s turned a huge double play in the final frame to help capture the win. Sterling and Kolton led Dr. Jay’s as each scored 4 times. Deacon crossed the plate 3 times for Freedom Automotive. In the 2nd game, KK’s fell behind 7 to 4 before erupting for 6 runs in the 5th inning to cut the deficit to 1 run entering the 6th inning. KK’s scored 4 times in the final inning to capture the exciting win. Walker had 4 hits and scored 4 times to lead KK’s. Keyton matched that effort for Interstate.
In the 10U division, Viam edged First National Bank 14 to 13 and State Farm rolled up Chico’s 15 to 3. In Game #1, Viam jumped out to a 5 to 0 lead in the 1st inning and looked like they had the game won, but First National scored 5 runs in the 5th inning to break an 8 all tie. But Viam rallied to plate 6 runs in the bottom of the inning to grab the win. Ty Stevens led Viam with a single and a triple and 2 RBI. Steven Lombardo had 2 singles and 3 RBI for First National. After a slow start in game #2, State Farm exploded for 13 runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings to remain unbeaten on the season. Xander Meeks led State Farm with a home run, a single and 3 RBI. Christian Meadows had 2 walks and scored twice for Chico’s.
In the 12U division, First Vision Bank held off Peoples Bank 16 to 1 and Clower Automotive bested Powers Storage 9 to 6. In the early game, First Vision jumped out to an early 11 to 0 lead and pulled away from Peoples Bank. Boone Floyd and Lane Johnson each had home runs for First Vision. Floyd added 2 doubles while Johnson stroked a single and a double. Kayson Lowry hit a solo home run for Peoples lone score. The late game featured a matchup of the top 2 teams in the division. Despite trailing Powers by a game in the standings, Clower never trailed in Tuesday night’s contest. The win pulled Clower Automotive into a first place tie in the standings. Clower was led in hitting by Caleb who had a single, a home run and a walk and scored 3 times. Brycen Campbell and Justin Franks each finished with a walk and a double for Powers.
In the 18U division, the Manchester Braves scalped the Expos 5 to 3 and the Mets toppled the Expos 7 to 2. In the 1st game of the doubleheader, the Manchester Braves rallied from an early deficit to get their first win of the year. After falling behind 2 to 1 entering the 3rd inning, the Braves scored 3 times in the 3rd and held the Expos to 3 hits the rest of the way. Hayden Garr led the Braves in hitting with a pair of singles and scored twice. Ethan had a double and a single for the Expos. In the 2nd game of the doubleheader, the Mets jumped on the Expos early and insuring that they were swept on the night. The Mets scored 4 runs in the top of the first inning which proved to be enough to drop the Expos of Murfreesboro. Braden Brown had a walk and an RBI double and scored twice for the Mets. Trenton Thompson had a single, a walk, scored twice and got the win on the mound for the Manchester 9. David had a pair of singles to lead the Expos.
Thursday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Manchester Tire & Brake
7:30 PM – Lovelady Auto Parts vs. Cooper Sports
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Interstate Auto vs. Dr. Jay
7:30 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Lions Club
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – First National Bank vs. Coffee County Bank
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Powers Storage vs. Bush Insurance
7:30 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Shelter Insurance
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Yankees
