Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for July 6th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association opened up their 5th week of competition on Monday night at Fred Deadman Park. Seven games in 4 age divisions kicked off a busy week for the league as they enter the home stretch of the season.
In the 8U division, Dr. Jay raced past Lions Club 16 to 1 and Freedom Automotive bounced KK’s 16 to 4. In the opener, the Lions Club got a pair of runners in scoring position in the top of the 1st inning, only to have them erased by a triple play from Dr. Jay’s. The Black Shirts from Dr. Jay’s used that momentum to score 7 runs in the bottom of the 1st and coast to the win. Sterling, Colton and Jackson all had home runs in the first inning while Hayes added a triple. Lions Club got a pair of hits from Eli. In the nightcap, Freedom Automotive broke open a close game with an 8 run outburst in the 4th inning to capture the win. For Freedom, Aiden, Deacon, Davion, Bentley and Channing all had a pair of hits and scored twice. For KK’s, Christian and Walker each had 2 hits as Christian scored 2 runs.
In the 10U division, State Farm bested Coffee County Bank 20 to 2 and Viam locked up Chico’s Bail Bonds 19 to 10. In the first game, State Farm raced out to a 7 to 0 lead in the top of the 1st inning and never looked back as they ran their record to 7 and 0 on the season. Coffee County Bank scratched out single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings but could not string together enough hits to take down the division leading State Farm squad. Brody Christian was the leading hitter for State Farm as he had a double, a single, a walk and scored 3 runs. Kellen Hershman had a walk and a single for Coffee County Bank. In the 2nd game, Viam rolled up 12 runs in the 1st two innings to march to the big win over Chico’s. Chico’s was able to score in every inning, but could not put together a big inning to grab the win. Xzavier Layne had 3 singles and scored 3 times for Viam while teammate Bryce Spencer clubbed a home run and got the win on the mound. Christian Meadows had a double, a single, a walk and scored twice for Chico’s.
In the 12U division, Shelter Insurance edged First Vision Bank 12 to 9 and Peoples Bank doubled up Bush Insurance 10 to 5. In Game #1, Shelter took a 5 to 4 lead into the 4th inning before batting around scoring 7 runs. First Vision rallied to plate 5 runs in the bottom of the inning only to have 2 crucial runs cut down on the base paths. Trace Stevens swung the big bat for Shelter as he had a home run and 2 singles. Matt Moore got the win on the mound for Shelter. Boone Floyd had a double, a walk and a single while scoring twice for First Vision. Bryceton Bunch took the loss on the mound for First Vision. In Game #2, Peoples Bank trailed 5 to 1 entering the bottom of the 3rd inning before rallying for 6 runs to capture their first win of the season. Isaiah Deadman got the win on the hill for Peoples as he helped his cause with 2 singles, a triple and 3 runs scored. Kaysen Lowry belted a home run for the Bankers as well. Bush was led in hitting by Elijah Vernon who had a pair of singles and 3 stolen bases.
In the 18U division, the Yankees held off the Mets 8 to 5. In a battle for first place, Yankees pitcher Braden Ross worked out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the 1st inning only surrendering 1 run to the Mets. The Yankees rolled up 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning which gave them a lead they would not surrender. The Mets rallied for 3 runs in the 3rd inning but never could overcome the first inning deficit. The Yankees were led in hitting by Wyatt Nugent who had a double and a triple. Braden Brown had a single, a walk and was hit by a pitch for the Mets.
Tuesday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
7:30 PM – Cooper Sports vs. Manchester Tire & Brake
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – KK’s vs. Interstate Auto
7:30 PM – Dr. Jay vs. Freedom Automotive
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – First National Bank vs. Viam
7:30 PM – Chico’s Bail Bonds vs. State Farm
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – First Vision Bank vs. Peoples Bank
7:30 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Powers Storage
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Expos
8:00 PM – Mets vs. Expos
