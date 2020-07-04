Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for July 3rd

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association closed out their 4th week of competition on Friday with 6 games in 4 age divisions at Fred Deadman Park. A mixture of rain make-ups and regular season contests sprinkled the schedule on a hot night in Manchester.
In the 6U division, Manchester Tire and Brake rolled over Star Physical Therapy 23 to 2. Manchester Tire and Brake scored the maximum number of runs in each inning to roll to the win. Kasen Shetth had 3 home runs to lead MT&B. Lane Jones and Dowell Pearlman scored the runs for Star.
In the 8U division, Freedom Automotive took down Lions Club 19 to 4. Freedom once again used their strong defense and big bats to race to the win. Brock and Bryson had home runs for Freedom. Fallon had a 2 RBI triple for Lions Club.
In the 12U division, Clower Automotive bounced First Vision Bank 10 to 8 and Powers Storage took down Peoples Bank 22 to 5. In the first game of the night, four lead changes made for an exciting win for Clower. Chase and Caleb each had a single, a walk and scored twice for Clower. Boone Floyd ripped a pair of doubles and scored twice for First Vision. In the second game, Powers raced out to a 10 to 1 lead and never let Peoples recover. Austin Gipson had a double and 2 singles while Keaton Rowe jacked a home run for Powers. For Peoples, Isaac Deadman had a single, a double and scored twice.
In the 18U division, the Manchester Braves dropped a pair of games to the Murfreesboro Expos. In the first game, the Expos got 2 runs in extra innings to claim a 5 to 3 win. Zach Bush had a pair of singles to lead the Braves. Jacob had a single and scored twice for the Expos. In the second game, the Expos plated 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning to seize control of the contest. The Murfreesboro squad got the doubleheader sweep by a final score of 13 to 3. For the Expos, David had a triple, 2 singles and 4 RBI. Clayton Rowe, Hayden Garr and Wyatt Lowe all had singles for the Braves.
The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting.