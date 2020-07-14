Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for July 14th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association hosted 9 games on a hot Tuesday night at Fred Deadman Park.
In the 6U division, Cooper Sports Star bounced Physical Therapy 21 to 13 and Manchester Tire and Brake tripped up Lovelady Auto Parts 26 to 5. In the first game, Cooper erupted for 9 runs in the 4th inning to blow open a tight game and get the win. Levi had 2 doubles and a single to lead Cooper and Blaine hit a grand slam in the big 4th inning for Cooper. Laine Jones had a homer and 2 singles and scored twice for Star. In the 2nd game, division leading Manchester Tire and Brake stayed perfect as they banged out 26 hits. Kasen Shelton, Trey Stevens and Knox Cashion all had home runs for MT&B. Owen, Kayde, Jax, Patrick, Dominic and Madison all had singles for Lovelady.
In the 8U division, Dr. Jay’s dusted off KK’s 16 to 3. Dr. Jay’s scored in every inning and their defense held KK’s scoreless until the 5th inning. KK’s strung together 4 hits to plate their 3 runs in the 5th inning rally. Jackson led Dr. Jay’s in hitting with 2 singles, a triple and a home run while scoring 3 times. Kolton also had a homer for the Doc squad. Walker had 3 singles and scored once for KK’s. The win for Dr. Jay’s sets up a match up with Freedom Automotive on Friday for the division championship.
In the 10U division, State Farm spilled Coffee County Bank 15 to 8 and First National Bank dropped Chico’s Bail Bonds 9 to 8. In the early game, State Farm scored 7 runs in each of the 1st two innings to take a commanding lead. Xander Meeks had a home run and Randall Harrison added a triple to lead State Farm. Clayton Keele had a 3 RBI triple to lead the Coffee County Bank attack. In the nightcap, First National Bank built a 9 to 4 lead entering the 4th inning and had to hold off a frantic Chico’s rally to grab the win. Chico’s came up just short as they had the tying run at 3rd base. Preston Alford had a single, a double and 2 RBI and Keldon Jolly added a 2 RBI single for First National. For Chico’s, Kaden Brewer had a 2 run home run and Aaden Spry ripped a double.
In the 12U division, Bush Insurance topped Shelter Insurance 10 to 9 and First Vision Bank held off Powers Storage 8 to 7. In the 1st game, Bush built a 10 to 2 lead before Shelter grabbed a pair of runs back in the bottom of the 3rd and struck for 5 more in the 4th before the time limit caught up to them. Ashton Radenmacher had a solo home run and Sy Owens and Kasen Shores each added a double and a single for Bush. Matt Moore had a triple and a double and scored 2 runs for Shelter. In the 2nd game, Powers Storage pushed across 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning to tie the game but First Vision plated the winning run in the bottom of the frame to get the upset win. Keith Hayter had a triple and a single while Boone Floyd added a double and a single for First Vision. Trevor Jesse had 2 doubles and a single to pace Powers.
In the 18U division, the Mets scalped the Christiana Braves 9 to 4 and the Yankees cancelled the Expos 8 to 6. In the opener, the Mets started strong with 4 runs in the 1st inning and held off a late rally from their Rutherford County competitor. Griffin Meeker got the win on the mound for the Mets. Trent Thompson had a triple, double and a single and scored 3 times for the Mets. Ty Reynolds had a double and a 2 RBI single for the Braves. In the nightcap, the Yankees pushed 5 runs across the plate in the 2nd inning and made it stand up against the Expos from Murfreesboro. Dylan Koon had a double and a single while Wyatt Nugent added a pair of singles for the Yankees. Walker had a double and a single and scored twice for the Expos.