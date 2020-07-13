Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for July 13th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association opened up the final week of the regular season on Monday night with a full slate of games at Fred Deadman Park.
In the 8U division, Dr. Jay’s edged KK’s 13 to 12 and Freedom Automotive dropped Interstate Auto 16 to 9. In the opener, Dr. Jay’s had to rally for 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and then hold off a 6th inning rally from KK’s to get the win. Jackson and Abe each had 3 hits and scored 3 runs to lead Dr. Jay’s. Lhane had 4 hits and scored 4 times for KK’s. In the nightcap, Interstate took a 1 to 0 lead into the 3rd inning before Freedom’s bats finally woke up. Aiden, Jaden and Deacon all ended up with 3 hits and 3 runs for Freedom. Lawson, Keyton and Gauge all had 2 hits and 2 runs for Interstate.
In the 10U division, Chico’s Bail Bonds locked up Viam 13 to 12 and First National Bank bested Coffee County Bank 16 to 14. In the first game, it took extra innings, but Chico’s held off a furious rally from Viam to get the win. Chico’s built a 9 to 3 lead only to see Viam rally for 2 runs in the home half of the 3rd inning and 6 more in the 4th inning to take their first lead. The teams reached the time limit tied at 11 and Chico’s plated 2 runs in the extra inning. Viam got 1 run in and stranded the tying run at 3rd base in the loss. Kaden Brewer had a home run, a single and 2 walks to lead Chico’s. Bryce Spencer and Caleb Leonard had triples for Viam. In the second game, Coffee County got off to a red hot start scoring 7 runs in the first inning to take a 2 run lead in the of the Battle of the Banks. First National scored 6 more runs in the 2nd, but Coffee County knotted the score with a 4 run rally to send the game to the 3rd tied. In the 3rd inning, First National outscored Coffee County 5 to 3 to grab the win. Gavin Smith had 3 singles for First National while Kolton Strickland scored 3 runs after walking twice and being hit by a pitch. For Coffee County Bank, Levi Dotson had a double and a single and Blaine Bonner also scored 3 runs after walking twice and getting on via getting hit by a pitch.
In the 12U division, Powers Storage beat Shelter Insurance 9 to 6 and First Vision Bank shaded Bush Insurance 11 to 10. In the early game, it was a painful start for Powers as Shelter jumped out to a 3 to 0 lead in the top of the 1st inning powered by a pair of home runs. In the bottom of the 1st inning, Powers’ pitcher Keaton Rowe fractured his wrist after getting hit by a pitch. From there, Powers settled down and rallied to grab their 9th win of the year. Trevor Jesse and Austin Gibson each had a pair of singles and scored twice for Powers. Ian Smith and Trace Stevens had the home runs for Shelter. In the late game, First Vision jumped out to an early lead and held on in the final inning to get the one run lead. Bryceton Bunch went the distance on the mound for First Vision to get the win. Boone Floyd had a home run, a double and a walk and scored 3 times for First Vision. Kasen Morrison had a double, 2 walks and scored twice for Bush Insurance.
In the 18U division, the Mets bounced the Manchester Braves 7 to 6 and the Christiana Braves chopped down the Manchester Braves 7 to 6. In game 1, the Mets sent 10 batters to the plate in the 1st inning as they scored 5 runs to take a commanding lead. The Mets added 2 more runs in the 2nd before the Braves late inning rally came up short. For the Mets, Trent Thompson had 2 hits and scored twice while Griffin Meeker walked twice, singled and scored 2 runs as well. Gauge Marcrom had 2 singles for the Braves. In game 2, the Christiana Braves got a late rally to spoil the Manchester Braves upset bid. With Manchester leading 6 to 2 entering the 5th inning, the Christiana tribe tied the game with a 4 run 5th inning. The Rutherford County Braves notched the winning run in the 6th to complete the comeback. Christiana was led by Kameron Smusz who had a double, a single, a walk, 2 runs scored and the game winning RBI. Wyatt Lowe rapped a triple and a single and scored a run for Manchester.
Tuesday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Cooper Sports vs. Star Physical Therapy
7:30 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Dr. Jay vs. KK’s
7:30 PM – KK’s vs. Freedom Automotive
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – Coffee County Bank vs. State Farm
7:30 PM – Chico’s Bail Bonds vs. First National Bank
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Shelter Insurance vs. Bush Insurance
7:30 PM – Powers Storage vs. First Vision Bank
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Mets vs. Christiana Braves
8:00 PM – Expos vs. Yankees
