Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for July 10th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association wrapped up their 5th week of competition on Friday night with 5 games at Fred Deadman Park.
In the 8U division, Interstate Auto took on Lions Club in a doubleheader. The two teams split the 2 contests as Interstate won the opener 18 to 3. Lions Club bounced back to get their first win of the year in the nightcap 25 to 20. In the first game, Interstate built a big lead and kept Lions Club off the scoreboard until the final inning. Keyton Childress had 2 home runs for Interstate while Eli Baker and Lawson Maychrzak added a home run apiece for the Green Machine. For Lions Club, Mia and Brodie each hammers triples. In the nightcap, Lions Club plated 5 runs in the first inning, but saw Interstate rally for 9 runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. Not to be deterred, Lions Club closed the gap with 6 runs in the 2nd inning and 9 runs in the 5th to grab their first win of the year. For Lions Club, Jace had a home run, a triple and 2 singles while Bentley and Draper each finished with a triple, a double and 2 singles for Lions Club. Lawson Maychrzak finished with 2 home runs for Interstate while Gabe Elrod and Branden Gammons each had a homer.
In the 10U division, First National Bank stopped Chico’s Bail Bonds 15 to 11 and State Farm bested Coffee County Bank 18 to 3. In the first game, First National scored 6 runs in the 1st inning and added 7 more in the 2nd to build a 13 to 5 lead. Chico’s was able to score in every inning, including 4 runs in the 4th inning but it was not enough to rally for the win. Davion Dycus had a home run and a single and scored twice for First National. Steven Lombardo had 2 doubles and a single for the winners. Aiden Spry had 2 singles and a home run for Chico’s. In the nightcap, Coffee County Bank got off to a good start scoring 2 runs on 3 hits in the top of the first inning. Division leading State Farm sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first scoring 6 runs which was all the offense they would need. State Farm got home runs from Trey Sullivan and Cooper Hinson to lead their offense. Levi Dotson had a pair of singles and scored twice for Coffee County Bank.
In the 12U division, Shelter Insurance took down Peoples Bank 18 to 5. Shelter jumped on top early with 7 runs in the first inning and 8 more in the 2nd to build an insurmountable 15 to 2 lead. Pressley Rooker and Kerry Norris each had a double and a single for Shelter. Matt Moore added 2 singles, a walk and 3 runs scored for Shelter. Kaysen Lowery had 2 walks and scored two runs for Peoples. Josh Harris and Isaiah Deadman added singles for Peoples.
Monday MYBA Schedule
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Interstate Auto
7:30 PM – KK’s vs. Dr. Jay
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – Chico’s Bail Bonds vs. Viam
7:30 PM – First National Bank vs. Coffee County Bank
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Shelter Insurance vs. Powers Storage
7:30 PM – First Vision Bank vs. Bush Insurance
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Mets
8:00 PM – Christiana Braves vs. Manchester Braves
UNOFFICIAL MYBA Standings
|6U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Manchester Tire & Brake
|10
|0
|2
|Star Physical Therapy
|6
|4
|3
|Cooper Sports
|4
|6
|4
|Lovelady Auto Parts
|0
|10
|8U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Dr. Jay
|10
|1
|2
|Freedom Automotive
|10
|2
|3
|KK’s
|6
|6
|4
|Interstate Auto
|4
|9
|5
|Lions Club
|1
|13
|10U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|State Farm
|9
|0
|2
|Viam
|7
|2
|3
|First National Bank
|4
|6
|4
|Chico’s Bail Bonds
|3
|7
|5
|Coffee County Bank
|1
|9
|12U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Powers Storage
|8
|2
|1
|Clower Automotive
|8
|2
|3
|Shelter Insurance
|6
|3
|4
|Bush Insurance
|3
|6
|5
|First Vision
|3
|7
|6
|Peoples Bank
|1
|9
|18U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Yankees
|9
|1
|2
|Expos
|6
|5
|3
|Mets
|4
|4
|4
|Christiana Braves
|3
|4
|5
|Manchester Braves
|1
|9