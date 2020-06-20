Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for Friday, June 19th

Keaton Rowe of Powers Storage slides across home plate with the eventual winning run on Friday night in 12U action of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association.

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association closed out their 3rd week of action on Friday with 5 games in 4 age divisions. 

In the 6U Division, Manchester Tire and Brake stopped Star Physical Therapy 22 to 6.  Unbeaten Manchester Tire and Brake scored at least 7 runs in each inning in the big win.  After being retired in order in the 1st inning, Star managed 12 hits in the next 2 innings.  Owen Holder hit 2 home runs and a single plus scored 3 runs for Manchester Tire and Brake.  Jace Spencer also rapped a home run for MT&B.  Connor, Curtis and Jordyn all had 2 hits each for Star. 

In the 8U Division, KK’s rallied to down the Lions Club 16 to 14.  Lions Club started out hot scoring 5 runs in the 1st inning and taking a 6 to 3 lead into the bottom of the 3rd inning.  The 2 teams traded the lead 5 times down the stretch before KK’s scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to grab the walk-off win.  Walker was the leading hitter for KK’s as he had 2 singles, a double and a home run.  Logan added a home run and 3 singles for KK’s.  For the Lions Club, Warrick had 4 singles and Mia added a home run and a single. 

Wyatt Nugent delivers a pitch for the Yankees on Friday night in 18U action of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association.

In the 12U Division, Powers Storage edged Clower Automotive 8 to 5 in a battle of unbeaten teams  In a game befitting a battle of the two top teams, Powers had to rally in the top of the 5th inning to grab the come from behind win.  Trailing 5 to 1 entering the 5th with the time limit looming, Powers strung together 3 hits and 4 walks to plate 7 runs and grab the lead. Keaton Rowe had a 2 RBI double and Justin Franks had a single and a double in the decisive frame.  Rowe came on in relief to get the win on the mound.  Caleb Crouch had a pair of singles for Clower and scored twice. 

In the 18U Division, the Yankees remained perfect on the season with a doubleheader sweep of the Christiana Braves.  In the first game, the Yankees plated 5 runs in the 1st inning as they rolled to a 10 to 5 win.  Wyatt Nugent had 2 doubles and got the win on the mound for the Yankees.  Skylar Bratcher and Braden Ross each added a single and a double for the Yanks.  Kameron Smusz had a double, a triple and 2 RBI for the Christiana nine.  In the 2nd game, the Yankees kept the momentum going with an 11 to 6 win to move to 6 and 0 on the season. 

Monday MYBA Schedule

                8U at Fast Pitch Field

5:00 PM – Dr. J vs. Lions Club

7:30 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Interstate Auto

10U at National League Field

5:00 PM – State Farm vs. First National Bank

7:30 PM – Viam vs. Coffee County Bank

12U at Aaron Miller Field

5:00 PM – Bush Insurance vs. Powers Storage

7:30 PM – Shelter Ins vs. Clower Automotive

                18U at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field

6:00 PM – Yankees vs. Mets

8:00 PM – Mets vs. Yankees

Unofficial MYBA Standings

6U Standings    
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Manchester Tire & Brake 4 0
2 Star Physical Therapy 2 2
2 Cooper Sports 2 2
4 Lovelady Auto Parts 0 4
8U Standings    
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Dr. J 5 0
2 Freedom Automotive 3 1
3 Interstate Auto 3 2
4 KK’s 2 4
5 Lions Club 0 6
10U Standings    
Place Team Wins Losses
1 State Farm 4 0
2 Viam 3 1
3 Chico’s Bail Bonds 2 2
4 First National Bank 1 3
5 Coffee County Bank 0 4
12U Standings    
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Powers Storage 4 0
2 Clower Automotive 3 1
2 Shelter Insurance 3 1
4 Bush Insurance 2 2
5 People’s Bank 0 4
5 First Vision 0 4
18U Standings    
Place Team Wins Losses
1 Yankees 6 0
2 Expos 2 2
3 Mets 1 1
4 Christiana Braves 1 3
5 Manchester Braves 0 4