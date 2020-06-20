Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for Friday, June 19th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association closed out their 3rd week of action on Friday with 5 games in 4 age divisions.
In the 6U Division, Manchester Tire and Brake stopped Star Physical Therapy 22 to 6. Unbeaten Manchester Tire and Brake scored at least 7 runs in each inning in the big win. After being retired in order in the 1st inning, Star managed 12 hits in the next 2 innings. Owen Holder hit 2 home runs and a single plus scored 3 runs for Manchester Tire and Brake. Jace Spencer also rapped a home run for MT&B. Connor, Curtis and Jordyn all had 2 hits each for Star.
In the 8U Division, KK’s rallied to down the Lions Club 16 to 14. Lions Club started out hot scoring 5 runs in the 1st inning and taking a 6 to 3 lead into the bottom of the 3rd inning. The 2 teams traded the lead 5 times down the stretch before KK’s scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to grab the walk-off win. Walker was the leading hitter for KK’s as he had 2 singles, a double and a home run. Logan added a home run and 3 singles for KK’s. For the Lions Club, Warrick had 4 singles and Mia added a home run and a single.
In the 12U Division, Powers Storage edged Clower Automotive 8 to 5 in a battle of unbeaten teams In a game befitting a battle of the two top teams, Powers had to rally in the top of the 5th inning to grab the come from behind win. Trailing 5 to 1 entering the 5th with the time limit looming, Powers strung together 3 hits and 4 walks to plate 7 runs and grab the lead. Keaton Rowe had a 2 RBI double and Justin Franks had a single and a double in the decisive frame. Rowe came on in relief to get the win on the mound. Caleb Crouch had a pair of singles for Clower and scored twice.
In the 18U Division, the Yankees remained perfect on the season with a doubleheader sweep of the Christiana Braves. In the first game, the Yankees plated 5 runs in the 1st inning as they rolled to a 10 to 5 win. Wyatt Nugent had 2 doubles and got the win on the mound for the Yankees. Skylar Bratcher and Braden Ross each added a single and a double for the Yanks. Kameron Smusz had a double, a triple and 2 RBI for the Christiana nine. In the 2nd game, the Yankees kept the momentum going with an 11 to 6 win to move to 6 and 0 on the season.
Monday MYBA Schedule
8U at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Dr. J vs. Lions Club
7:30 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Interstate Auto
10U at National League Field
5:00 PM – State Farm vs. First National Bank
7:30 PM – Viam vs. Coffee County Bank
12U at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Bush Insurance vs. Powers Storage
7:30 PM – Shelter Ins vs. Clower Automotive
18U at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Yankees vs. Mets
8:00 PM – Mets vs. Yankees
Unofficial MYBA Standings
|6U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Manchester Tire & Brake
|4
|0
|2
|Star Physical Therapy
|2
|2
|2
|Cooper Sports
|2
|2
|4
|Lovelady Auto Parts
|0
|4
|8U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Dr. J
|5
|0
|2
|Freedom Automotive
|3
|1
|3
|Interstate Auto
|3
|2
|4
|KK’s
|2
|4
|5
|Lions Club
|0
|6
|10U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|State Farm
|4
|0
|2
|Viam
|3
|1
|3
|Chico’s Bail Bonds
|2
|2
|4
|First National Bank
|1
|3
|5
|Coffee County Bank
|0
|4
|12U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Powers Storage
|4
|0
|2
|Clower Automotive
|3
|1
|2
|Shelter Insurance
|3
|1
|4
|Bush Insurance
|2
|2
|5
|People’s Bank
|0
|4
|5
|First Vision
|0
|4
|18U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Yankees
|6
|0
|2
|Expos
|2
|2
|3
|Mets
|1
|1
|4
|Christiana Braves
|1
|3
|5
|Manchester Braves
|0
|4