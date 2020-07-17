Manchester Youth Baseball Association Results for Friday, July 17th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association closed out the regular season on Friday night. Two games, with each having tournament seeding implications, were contested at a hot and muggy Fred Deadman Park. The league’s postseason tournament for each age division is set to get underway next week with championship games scheduled for Monday, July 27th.
In the 8U division, Freedom Automotive and Dr. Jay’s met for the 4th time this season. Dr. Jay’s has won 2 of the previous 3 meetings this season and Freedom needed a win to tie Dr. Jay’s for the regular season championship. Dr. Jay’s eeked out an 8 to 7 win to claim the championship. As expected, this game came down to the final out as Dr. Jay’s rallied from 2 runs down in the final inning to grab the win and the regular season championship. Trailing 7 to 5 entering the bottom Hayes led off the frame with a hit and Kolton ripped a 2 run inside the park homer to tie the game. In a game marked by great defense, a pair of errors ended up costing Freedom in the final inning allowing the winning run to get on base and come around to score. Rylan had 3 hits to pace the doc squad. Hayes and Kolton both ended up with 2 hits and 2 runs scored. For Freedom, Channing, Davion and Bryson each finished with 3 hits and a run scored.
In the 12U division, Clower Automotive took on People’s Bank holding a half game lead over Powers Storage in the standings. Needing a win to claim the regular season title in the division, Clower continued their hot hitting as the defeated Peoples 14 to 2. After Clower took a 3 to 0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Peoples rallied to score twice in the bottom of the first. Clower added 4 more runs in the 2nd inning and put the game out of reach in the 3rd with a 7 run explosion. Kaiden Gannon had 4 singles, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored to lead Clower. Teammates Chase Spencer added 3 singles and 3 RBI and Caleb Crouch had a triple, a single and 2 RBI. For Peoples, Isaiah Deadman had a double while Cole Shedd and Kaysen Lowery each finished with a single and a run scored.
FINAL Unofficial MYBA Standings
|FINAL 6U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Manchester Tire & Brake
|12
|0
|2
|Star Physical Therapy
|7
|5
|3
|Cooper Sports
|5
|7
|4
|Lovelady Auto Parts
|0
|12
|FINAL 8U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Dr. Jay
|14
|1
|2
|Freedom Automotive
|12
|3
|3
|KK’s
|6
|9
|4
|Interstate Auto
|4
|10
|5
|Lions Club
|1
|14
|FINAL 10U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|State Farm
|12
|0
|2
|Viam
|7
|5
|3
|First National Bank
|6
|6
|4
|Chico’s Bail Bonds
|4
|8
|5
|Coffee County Bank
|1
|11
|FINAL 12U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Clower Automotive
|10
|2
|2
|Powers Storage
|9
|3
|3
|Shelter Insurance
|7
|5
|4
|First Vision
|5
|7
|5
|Bush Insurance
|4
|8
|6
|Peoples Bank
|1
|11
|FINAL 18U Standings
|Place
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Yankees
|10
|2
|2
|Mets
|7
|5
|3
|Expos
|6
|6
|4
|Christiana Braves
|6
|6
|5
|Manchester Braves
|1
|11
