Manchester Youth Baseball Association Report for June 25th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association was in action on Thursday with a full slate of games at Fred Deadman Park. All 5 age divisions were in action as the season reaches the halfway point.
In the 6U division, Manchester Tire and Brake stopped Cooper Sports 21 to 7 and Star Physical Therapy squeaked past Lovelady Auto Parts 17 to 16. In the first game, Manchester Tire and Brake raced out to an early lead as they improved to 6 and 0 on the season. Jace Spencer had 3 home runs for MT&B while Owen Holder and Kasen Shelton each added 2 home runs. Landon Cook had 2 doubles to lead Cooper. In the 2nd game, Star Physical Therapy needed to erase a 6 run deficit in their last at-bat to claim the win. Laine Jones had a home run, a double and a single and scored 3 runs for Star. For Lovelady, Kayde had a double and 2 singles and scored twice.
In the 8U division, Freedom Automotive edged Dr. J 14 to 11 and KK’s downed Lions Club 23 to 9. In the 1st game, it was a battle of the top two teams in the division that saw 4 lead changes. Trailing 11 to 8 entering the 6th and final inning, Freedom plated 6 runs and then retired Dr. J in order in the bottom of the 6th for the win. Channing Gannon had 3 hits, including a 2 RBI double for Freedom. For Dr. J’s, Starling, Abe and Kolton all had 3 hits and scored 3 runs. In the 2nd game, the 2 teams were tied at 6 after 1 inning before the KK’s defense slowed down the Lions Club. Walker, Christian, Brandon and Kynx all had 3 hits and scored 3 runs for KK’s. For Lions Club, Eli had 3 hits and scored 3 times.
In the 10U division, Chico’s Bail Bands held off First National Bank 9 to 8. The Chico’s bunch brought the “Bad News” to First National early as they built a 9 to 1 lead entering the 4th inning. First National made a valiant comeback attempt in the 4th inning that came up short as the time limit expired. Chico’s got a solo home run from Kaden Brewer and a double and a run scored from Christian Meadows to lead the way on offense. Gavin Smith smacked a double and a triple with 1 RBI and Jake Holder stroked a 2 RBI double for First National.
In the 12U division, Shelter Insurance shocked Powers Storage 9 to 5 and First Vision Bank stunned Bush Insurance 5 to 4. In the opener, Shelter rallied from an early deficit to hand Powers their first loss of the season. After Powers scored 4 runs in the 1st inning, Shelter held them to 1 hit the rest of the game. Ian Smith was the big hitter for Shelter as he had a home run and 2 doubles and scored 3 times. Smith also got the win on the mound for Shelter. Trevor Jesse had a double and single for Powers and scored twice. In the nightcap, First Vision had to come from behind with 4 runs in the 3rd inning to get the win. Bryceton Bunch had a home run and got the win on the mound for First Vision. Ethan Stephens had 3 singles for Bush while Elijah Vernon stroked a home run.
In the 18U division, the Christiana Braves clipped the Manchester Braves 7 to 3 and the Mets toppled the Manchester Braves 15 to 1. In the battle of the Braves, Manchester jumped out to a 1 to 0 lead in the first inning but Christiana plated 4 runs in the 2nd inning to grab the lead and the win. Smurz had a double and a single for Christiana. Cole Bryce had a pair of doubles and an RBI while Jacob Sherrill added a single for Manchester. In the final game of the night, the Mets banged out 8 hits while holding the Braves to a pair of singles on the night. Brandon Jernigan belted a home run and a double for the Mets while Trenton Thompson and Timothy Henderson combined on the 2 hitter. Harley Penn and Caleb Brewer each singled for the Braves.
Friday MYBA Schedule
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Dr. J. vs. Interstate Auto
7:00 PM – KK’s vs. Freedom Automotive
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Peoples Bank vs. Clower Automotive
