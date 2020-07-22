Manchester Youth Baseball Association Postseason Tournament Slides Into Semifinals on Thursday

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association postseason tournament continues on Thursday. The league’s postseason tournament’s championship games scheduled for Monday, July 27th.
Thursday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
7:30 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Cooper Sports
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
6:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. KK’s
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – State Farm vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds
7:30 PM – Viam vs. 1st National Bank
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Shelter Insurance
7:30 PM – Powers Storage vs. First Vision Bank
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Mets
