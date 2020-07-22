Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Manchester Youth Baseball Association Postseason Tournament Slides Into Semifinals on Thursday

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association postseason tournament continues on Thursday.  The league’s postseason tournament’s championship games scheduled for Monday, July 27th.  

Thursday MYBA Schedule

6U Division at T-Ball Field

5:00 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Lovelady Auto Parts

7:30 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Cooper Sports

8U Division at Fast Pitch Field

6:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. KK’s

10U Division at National League Field

5:00 PM – State Farm vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds 

7:30 PM – Viam vs. 1st National Bank

12U Division at Aaron Miller Field

5:00 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Shelter Insurance

7:30 PM – Powers Storage vs. First Vision Bank

18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field

6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Mets

