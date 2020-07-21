Manchester Youth Baseball Association Postseason Tournament Results from Tuesday

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association postseason tournament got underway on Tuesday. Five games in 4 age divisions kicked off the action at Fred Deadman Park. The league’s postseason tournament’s championship games are scheduled for Monday, July 27th.
In the 8U division, Lions Club topped Interstate Auto 31 to 27 in extra innings. Lions Club built a 23 to 12 lead through 3 innings only to see Interstate stage a roaring comeback to tie the game at 25 after 6 innings and force an extra frame. In the extra inning, the Lions Club plated 6 runs and played strong defense to grab the win. For Lions Club, Mia was the leading hitter as she had a home run, a double, 3 singles and 5 runs scored while Harrison added 2 doubles and 2 singles. For Interstate, Kaden Spencer and Keyton Childress each had 5 hits including a home run apiece as both scored 6 runs.
In the 10U division, Chico’s Bail Bonds downed Coffee County Bank 9 to 6. Chico’s got off to a red hot start scoring 7 runs in the 1st inning. The Bears added 2 more in the 2nd inning to advance to Thursday’s semifinals. Trailing 9 to 1 entering the 3rd, Coffee County Bank rallied for 5 runs but could not catch Chico’s. Christian Meadows knocked a 3 run home run to lead Chico’s. Clayton Keele hit a pair of triples and drove in 3 runs to lead Coffee County Bank.
In the 12U division on Aaron Miller Field, First Vision Bank stopped Bush Insurance 6 to 5 and Shelter Insurance edged Peoples Bank 7 to 6. In the opener, First Vision pushed across 5 runs in the 1st inning and added the game winner in the 3rd to advance to Thursday’s semifinals to take on Powers Storage. Bush Insurance jumped out to a 3 to 0 lead in the top of the 1st inning and tied the game at 5 in the top of the 3rd. Eli Hancock had 3 singles, 4 stolen bases and scored once while Bryceton Bunch added a double, a single and 2 runs for First Vision. Kasen Morrison and Elijah Vernon each had 2 hits and scored twice for Bush Insurance. In the late game, Shelter built a 6 to 0 lead through 2 innings before Peoples rallied to tie the game in the top of the 3rd. Shelter pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the 3rd and held off Peoples in the 4th inning for the win to advance to Thursday’s semifinals against Clower Automotive. Ian Smith clubbed a home run and David Featherson ripped a pair of singles for Shelter. Ayden VanWinkle crushed a home run and Cole Shedd had a double and single for Peoples.
In the 18U division, the Expos dumped the Christiana Braves 3 to 2 in extra innings. The Expos took a 2 to 0 lead into the 7th inning only to see the Braves rally to tie the game. The Expos pushed across the winning run in the 8th inning on an RBI double from Grayson. Rashad had a double and a solo home run and scored twice for the Expos. Kameron Smusz had a pair of singles for the Christiana Braves. The Expos advance to Friday’s semifinals where they take on the regular season champion Yankees.
The league returns to the diamond on Thursday with 8 games as all 5 age divisions are in action.
Thursday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
7:30 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Cooper Sports
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
6:00 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. KK’s
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – State Farm vs. Chico’s Bail Bonds
7:30 PM – Viam vs. 1st National Bank
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Shelter Insurance
7:30 PM – Powers Storage vs. First Vision Bank
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Mets
