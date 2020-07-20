Manchester Youth Baseball Association Postseason Tournament Begins Tuesday

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association postseason tournament opens up on Tuesday at Fred Deadman Park. The league’s postseason tournament’s championship games scheduled for Monday, July 27th.
In the 8U division, Interstate Auto is set to take on Lions Club at 6 PM on the Fastpitch Field. In the 10U division, Chico’s Bail Bonds will open up against Coffee County Bank at 6:30 PM on the National League Field. In the 12U division on Aaron Miller Field, First Vision Bank squares off against Bush Insurance at 5 PM and Shelter Insurance matches up with Peoples Bank at 7:30 PM. And in the 18U division, The Expos take on the Christiana Braves at 6 PM on Looney Riddle Field.
The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting.