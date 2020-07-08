Manchester Youth Baseball Association Game Rained out on Wednesday

One game was scheduled on Wednesday in the Manchester Youth Baseball Association. The game between the Manchester Braves and the Yankees was postponed due to a late afternoon rain shower. The game is scheduled to be made up on Thursday night at 8 PM.
Thursday MYBA Schedule
6U Division at T-Ball Field
5:00 PM – Star Physical Therapy vs. Manchester Tire & Brake
7:30 PM – Lovelady Auto Parts vs. Cooper Sports
8U Division at Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Interstate Auto vs. Dr. Jay
7:30 PM – Freedom Automotive vs. Lions Club
10U Division at National League Field
5:00 PM – First National Bank vs. Coffee County Bank
12U Division at Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Powers Storage vs. Bush Insurance
7:30 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Shelter Insurance
18U Division at Looney Riddle(Babe Ruth) Field
6:00 PM – Expos vs. Mets
8:00 PM – Manchester Braves vs. Yankees
