Manchester Youth Baseball Association Begins Season on Monday

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association will open up their 2020 season on Monday with 6 games in 3 divisions at Fred Deadman Park. The first pitches of the season will happen at 5 PM with the 2nd games of the doubleheader taking place at 7:30. In action on Monday night will be games in the 8U, 10U and 12U divisions. The 6U and 18U divisions will have their first games on Tuesday night as all 5 divisions will play on the 2nd night of the season. The league will be in action on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of this opening week. The season is scheduled to run through Friday, July 17th.
Monday’s MYBA Schedule
8U Division – Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Lion’s Club vs. Interstate Auto
7:30 PM – Dr. J vs. KK’s
10U Division – National League Field
5:00 PM – Chico’s Bail Bonds vs. Coffee County Bank
7:30 PM – First National Bank vs. State Farm
12U Division – Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Shelter Insurance vs. Powers Storage
7:30 PM – First Vision Bank vs. Peoples Bank
Tuesday’s MYBA Schedule
6U Division – Tee Ball Field
5:00 PM – Cooper Sports vs. Lovelady Auto Parts
7:30 PM – Manchester Tire & Brake vs. Star Physical Therapy
8U Division – Fast Pitch Field
5:00 PM – Interstate Auto vs. Freedom Automotive
7:30 PM – KK’s vs. Lions Club
10U Division – National League Field
5:00 PM – Chico’s Bail Bonds vs. Coffee County Bank
7:30 PM – First National Bank vs. State Farm
12U Division – Aaron Miller Field
5:00 PM – Clower Automotive vs. Peoples Bank
18U Division – Babe Ruth Field(Looney Riddle Field)
6:00 PM – C. Braves vs. M. Braves
8:00 PM – Mets vs. Expos