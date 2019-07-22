Manchester Trouble Makers Baseball Squad Grabs State Title

In pool play action on Friday and Saturday, the Trouble Makers rolled to a 3 and 0 record to earn the top seed in Sunday’s elimination bracket. On Sunday, the team rolled through Huntland in the semifinals to set up the battle with DeKalb County in the finals. Timothy Henderson pitched a 6 inning complete game to get the win. Grayson McNeese led an impressive Trouble Makers offensive attack which had 5 home runs. McNeese had 2 home runs in the championship game while Jayden Carter, Lucas Beaty, and Austin Gipson also clubbed round trippers.
The Trouble Makers finished the weekend with a record of 5 and 0 as they outscored their opponents 64 to 8 in the 5 game blitz. Members of the Trouble Makers are: Lucas Beaty, Chase Bryce, Jayden Carter, Austin Gipson, Timothy Henderson, Trevor Jesse, Evan Kirby, Layton McCullough, Grayson McNeese, Keaton Rowe and Matthew Sherrill. The Troublemakers are coached by Johnny Carter, David Kirby, Andre Marcrom and Kevin Rowe.