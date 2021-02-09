Manchester slow pitch league continues to hold sign ups for 2021 season

Manchester Girls Slow-Pitch Softball League is currently holding sign ups for the 2021 season.
Two sign up dates have already been held and there are three more scheduled. Anyone with a child who would like to sign up for the slow-pitch league, they can do so from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 at the Ada Wright Center in Fred Deadman Park – located off of N. Woodland St. in Manchester.
There will be different divisions for ages 4 through 24. Tiny tots coach pitch division will be for boys and girls ages 4-6.
Cost is $45 for one child and $80 for two children. Fore three or more children, cost is $5 per additional child.
Anyone signing up should bring a birth certificate. Applications are also being accepted for umpires, coaches and managers. For more information, contact Ronnie Meeker at 931-409-4495.