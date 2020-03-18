Manchester Recreation Department Postpones Recreation Leagues

Upon the recommendation of the Center of Disease Control(CDC), and following the lead of the local school systems, the Manchester Recreation Department has suspended the local recreation leagues. The youth baseball, softball(fast-pitch and slow-pitch) and soccer leagues have been suspended indefinitely. The suspension includes practices, games and other team activities.
When reached by Thunder Radio on Wednesday, Manchester Recreation Director Bonnie Gamble said that while citizens are welcome to use the various ball fields, persons should remember to abide by the CDC guideline of 10 persons or less in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on this story throughout this public health crisis.