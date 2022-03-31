Manchester Makos swim tryouts coming soon

If you or your child loves to swim and is between the ages of 4 and 18 – Manchester Makos Swim Tryouts are calling your name!
Summer registration for the championship Makos will be in early April and season will run from May through the second week in July.
There will be limited beginner openings but multiple opportunities for swimmers who can swim the length of the pool and more.
The summer season is a great way to see what the team is all about and serves as cross training for fall and winter sports.
If you are interested, contact manchestermakosswimteam@gmail.com