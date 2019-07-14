Manchester Makos Swim Club Captures Summer Race Championship

The Manchester Makos swim program completed their 2019 summer meet season on Saturday to cap off another phenomenal year. The Makos won their 6th consecutive Summer Race League Championship on Saturday. The Makos rolled up 2,515.5 points to outdistance 2nd place Sewanee who had 1,828.5. Tullahoma finished in 10th place with a total of 858.5 points in the meet held at the University of the South.
The Makos boys finished in 2nd place in the men’s division as they were edged by Sewanee 993 to 988.5. The Makos girls ran away with the title in the women’s division. They beat 2nd place Athens by a score of 1383 to 669.5.
The Makos are a year round competitive swim team which trains at the Manchester Recreation Complex. For more information, visit their website at: