Manchester Elementary Cross Country Runners Qualify for State Meet on Saturday

The College Street and Westwood elementary cross country teams raced on Saturday in the 2019 Chattanooga Cross Country State Qualifier Meet. The College Street boys and girls teams each came home with a 5th place team finish to qualify for the state meet in Knoxville on Saturday. Five runners from Westwood also qualified based on their individual times.
For the College Street girls, Jada Nagel was the top finisher as she broke the tape in 14th place with a time of 7:08.57. Other Lady Cougar runners with their time and finish position were: Sallona Dillard
For the boys, Jaxon Pruitt was the top finisher as he finished with a time of 6:53.95 which was good enough for 26th place. Other Cougar runners with their time and finish position were: Riley Evans(7:03.45, 34th place); Bryton Toombs(7:06.71, 40th); Samuel Burch(7:18.20, 48th); Jamie Ferguson(7:32.46, 59th); Kayden Morris(7:47.95, 73rd); Samuel Rogers(8:02.95, 78th); Blane Ingle(8:10.70, 80th); Ethan Hayes(8:15.95, 82nd); Remington Cargile(8:33.03, 91st); Bennett Sanders(8:43.80, 95th); Cole Shedd(8:44.70, 96th); Logan Mancino(8:47.47, 97th); Aidan Hayes(8:50.21, 98th); Brady Clem(8:50.72, 99th); Niko Zou(8:54.78, 103rd); and Aaden Mancino(9:08.21, 109th);
For the Westwood boys, Ricardo Solorio was the top finisher in 22nd place with a time of 6:47.46; Joel Poxtan was 61st with a time of 7:34.97 and Levi Rossman came in 62nd with a time of 7:35.71 as all 3 qualified for state as individuals. Other Westwood boy runners were: Eli Henley(7:38.72, 68th); Alex Dolack(7:54.72, 75th); John Martinez(8:01.96, 76th); Eduardo Poxton(8:02.70, 77th); Dominick Campbell(8:19.72, 85th); Gaiden Stinson(8:22.03, 86th); Aaron James(8:54.20, 101st); Oswaldo Moreno(10:01.54, 112th) and Markus Walden(10:53.97, 113th).
For the Westwood girls, Bella VanZandbergen(7:52.09, 41st) and Addison Frederick(7:56.09, 45th) qualified for the state meet as individuals. Other Westwood girl runners were: Chloe Smith(8:53.31, 82nd); Lexxi VanZandbergen(9:01.56, 87th); Kate Kennedy(9:11.56, 96th); Elie Davenport(9:11.56, 97th); Danica Fleenor(9:35.32, 98th); Hayley Pope(9:36.57, 99th); Carter Trail(9:50.32, 104th); Kenzi Benedict(9:51.57, 105th); Jean Waldon(10:14.32, 110th); Alyssa Bowen(10:56.60, 113th); Serena Selby(12:15.31, 118th) and Summer Harrell(13:35.00, 119th).
The Tennessee State Elementary School Championships is hosted by Knoxville Youth Athletics at Victor Ashe Park. The College Street and Westwood runners will all compete in the 1 mile race. The girls’ race will start at 10:30 AM(EDT) on Saturday with the boys’ race scheduled for 10:50 AM(EDT) on Saturday.