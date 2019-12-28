Manchester Elementary Basketball Teams Split Saturday Semifinals

Saturday was semifinal day for a pair of Manchester elementary school teams at the Motlow Shootout at Motlow’s Moore County Campus. The Lady Eagles of Westwood fought off a tough Broadview team to grab a 14 to 10 win and advance to the title game. The Cougars of College Street suffered their first loss of the year in a 28 to 17 defeat to Farrar Elementary of Tullahoma and will play in Sunday’s consolation.
In the girls’ game, it was a battle of Eagles as Westwood and Broadview did battle in a nip and tuck contest for the entire game. Tied at 10 with 3 minutes remaining, Jules Ferrell hit a layup to put Westwood on top of the Eagles from Winchester. Ferrell put the icing on the cake by hitting a pair of free throws to give the Manchester Eagles their 12th win of the year. Ferrell led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 9 points. Reece Finch chipped in 5.
In the boys’ game, College Street had no answers for the height advantage of the Frogs from Farrar. The Cougars trailed early before rallying to cut the deficit to 11 to 9 at the half. In the 2nd half, the Cougars made it a 1 point game before Farrar stopped the rally and pulled away to get the win. College Street was led in scoring by Gabe Hamby who had 6 points. Matthew White chipped in 4 points for the Cougars.
Westwood will advance to Sunday’s championship game as they are set to take on Decherd. That game will tip off at 5 PM. College Street will hit the court at 4 PM in the consolation game against North Lake from Franklin County. Both games will be held at Motlow’s Nesbitt Center on the Moore County campus.