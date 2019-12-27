Manchester Elementary Basketball Teams Open Motlow Tournament with Wins

A pair of Manchester elementary school basketball teams opened up play on Friday in the Motlow Elementary Shootout at Motlow’s Moore County campus. The Lady Eagles of Westwood Elementary rolled to a 33 to 4 win over Tullahoma’s Bel-Aire Elementary. The Cougars of College Street Elementary bounced Tullahoma’s Robert E. Lee Elementary by a final score of 25 to 23.
Westwood held the Bel-Aire Bees scoreless for the first half in the dominating win. The Lady Eagles built a 21 to 0 lead in the 2nd half before the Tullahoma squad got on the board with 15 minutes remaining in the game. Westwood was led in scoring by Jules Ferrell who had 23 points. Reese Finch and Jerzee Ferrell each chipped in 4 points apiece.
Westwood will advance to Saturday’s 2nd round where they take on Broadview Elementary from Franklin County. That game will tip off at 2 PM at Motlow’s Nesbitt Center on the Moore County campus.
College Street squared off against the Lions of Robert E. Lee in an exciting catfight. After a slow start, the Cougars built a 7 point lead but could never pull away from the Lions. Lee cut the deficit to 1 point late in the 2nd half as the 2 teams battled through the last 7 minutes separated by no more than 3 points. College Street had to defend a last second shot from Robert E. Lee to grab the win. Jackson Pruitt led College Street in scoring with 12 points. Matthew White and Eric Clem each added 4 points.
College Street will advance to Saturday’s 2nd round where they take on Farrar Elementary from Tullahoma. That game will tip off at 5 PM at Motlow’s Nesbitt Center on the Moore County campus.