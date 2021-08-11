Makos swim team takes top spot in Race League Championships

The Manchester Makos swim team took top honors recently in the 2021 Race League Championship.

The event was made up of swimmers age 6-18 and included 10 teams:  Sewanee, Athens, McMinnville, Fayetteville, Shelbyville, Marshall County, Winchester, Tullahoma, Lawrence Area Wide & Manchester.

Results are as follows:

Manchester Makos: 1,916

Athens Swim Team: 1,753

Sewanee Tigersharks: 1,454.5

McMinnville Swim Team: 1,357.5

Fayetteville Area Swim: 1,345

Shelbyville Swim Club: 1,138

Marshall County Swim Club: 908

Winchester Penguins: 874

Tullahoma, Swim Club: 514

 Lawrence Area Wide: 308