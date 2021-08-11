Makos swim team takes top spot in Race League Championships

The Manchester Makos swim team took top honors recently in the 2021 Race League Championship.
The event was made up of swimmers age 6-18 and included 10 teams: Sewanee, Athens, McMinnville, Fayetteville, Shelbyville, Marshall County, Winchester, Tullahoma, Lawrence Area Wide & Manchester.
Results are as follows:
Manchester Makos: 1,916
Athens Swim Team: 1,753
Sewanee Tigersharks: 1,454.5
McMinnville Swim Team: 1,357.5
Fayetteville Area Swim: 1,345
Shelbyville Swim Club: 1,138
Marshall County Swim Club: 908
Winchester Penguins: 874
Tullahoma, Swim Club: 514
Lawrence Area Wide: 308