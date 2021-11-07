Mako swimmers dive into new season

The Manchester Mako Swimmers swimmers opened their season at the Tullahoma Great Pumpkin Invitational over the weekend and are excited for a busy slate of meets over the winner. Below is the team’s full schedule:

Nov 11 @ FC / Grace Academy

December 10 vs FC / Grace Academy

December 16 @ Sewanee

Jan 14 Home vs Sewanee/ Grace Academy

Jan 20th away at Tullahoma/ Grace Academy

Jan 22nd Snowball, HS only Sewanee University of the South TENTATIVELY

Jan 28 HS Regional meet (qualifier), Sportsplex Nashville NAC

Jan 29th, Saturday MS Regional meet (qualifier) Sportsplex Nashville Excel

February 11th & 12, HS only State Meet qualifier, Sportsplex Nashville