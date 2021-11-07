Mako swimmers dive into new season

The Manchester Mako Swimmers swimmers opened their season at the Tullahoma Great Pumpkin Invitational over the weekend and are excited for a busy slate of meets over the winner. Below is the team’s full schedule:
Nov 11 @ FC / Grace Academy
December 10 vs FC / Grace Academy
December 16 @ Sewanee
Jan 14 Home vs Sewanee/ Grace Academy
Jan 20th away at Tullahoma/ Grace Academy
Jan 22nd Snowball, HS only Sewanee University of the South TENTATIVELY
Jan 28 HS Regional meet (qualifier), Sportsplex Nashville NAC
Jan 29th, Saturday MS Regional meet (qualifier) Sportsplex Nashville Excel
February 11th & 12, HS only State Meet qualifier, Sportsplex Nashville