The Manchester Makos ended their Long Course season this weekend with 10 swimmers participating in the Southeastern Long Course meet in Huntsville, Alabama. A total of 1,178 swimmers from 53 teams had to achieve qualifying times to participate in the meet. Swimmers traveled from Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle to participate in the three day competition. The Makos team had a strong showing in the 13 and up age group with 8 swimmers, and 2 swimmers represented the 9-10 year age group.
Representing the Makos were Nicholas Bogle, Ryan Brown, Madeline DeWolfe, Paizley Hodges, Logan Holt, Isaac Lee, Lauren Lee, Joshua Rutledge, Caitlyn Slayton, and Kaylee Williams.
Isaac Lee lead the team with one first place, four second place, and one sixth place finish. Bogle had two sixth place finishes and one eighth place finish. DeWolfe qualified for finals in one event, and Williams qualified for finals in three. Many personal bests were also achieved during the 4-day meet. Overall, the team scored 101 points, finishing 22nd out of 53 teams.
The Manchester Makos are now in their off-season, which will last about a month. After the break, they will begin training for short course season. Long Course Season refers to competition in a 50-meter pool, and Short Course Season includes competitions in 25-yard pools. If you are interested in joining the Manchester Makos Swim Team, contact the Manchester Recreation Department or visit https://www.manchestermakosswimteam.com.
Mako Swim Team Ends Summer Season at Southeast Championship
