Major League Soccer and Players Association Reach Deal to Resume MLS Season

MLS and the MLS Players Association completed a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday after the MLSPA voted to approve a revised plan.
The new CBA will run through 2025 and includes agreement on a plan to resume the 2020 season with a tournament in Orlando, MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed in a video conference with media on Wednesday afternoon.
MLS suspended the season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full details, including specific dates and competition format for the Orlando tournament, are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on the return of Nashville SC soccer.