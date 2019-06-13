Local Soccer Captures 3rd Place Finish in Alabama Tournament
Members of the SEA soccer team. Top left Coach Kevin Smith, Israel Corona, Taiten Brunelle, Jose Barrera, Bradley Keasling, Daniel Eldridge, Peyton Pobanz, Coach Pete DeWolfe Bottom left Juan Astello, Hunter Crosslin, Aidan Smith, Alex DeWolfe, Torin Van Zandbergen, Edwin Torres Hernandez, Eragon Stewart [Photo Provided]
SEA (South Eastern Academy)recently competed at the Alabama State Games and came in third in their division with a record of 3 and 1. SEA started off slow falling 2 nil in their first match. They followed that up with match wins by scores of 6-2, 8-1, and 2-0. The performance qualifies them to play in the State Games of America in Virginia.
SEA was one of three Tullahoma Action indoor teams to qualify. SEA’s players are a mix of Tullahoma, Manchester and Winchester players born in the years of 2006 and 2007. SEA will be having tryouts this Saturday from 5-7 at the Manchester soccer fields across from J&G Pizza. The tryout is for kids born in the years of 2006 through 2011.