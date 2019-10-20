Local Runners Compete in State Elementary/Middle School State Championship

Knoxville Youth Athletics hosted the Tennessee Middle School and Elementary Cross Country Championships on Saturday. 15 runners from College Street Elementary, 1 North Coffee Elementary runner and 1 Westwood Elementary runner competed in the 1 mile elementary division races. Additionally, Kailee Rossman of Westwood Middle School took part in the 2 mile middle school race.
The College Street Cougar runners qualified for team points as well. The College Street boys finished in 17th place, while the College Street girls finished in 18th place in the team standings. Individually, Jada Nagel was the top finisher for the College Street girls with a 38th place finish in a time of 6:34.84. Zallona Dillard came in 193rd place with a time of 7:30.19. Other Lady Cougars were: Kizzie DeNoyer(with a time of 7:48.45), Courtne Hallenbeck(7:59.72), Allee Willmore(8:06.19), Anistin Fritz(8:27.10) and Briley Holland(9:11.70).
For the boys, Bryton Toombs was the top finisher in 221st place with a time of 7:12.55. Other Cougar runners were: Kayden Morris(with a time of 7:22.54), Samuel Rogers(7:52.91), Bennett Sanders(8:18.30), Aaden Mancino(8:34.54), Niko Zou(9:02.29), Logan Mancino(9:12.54) and Hayden Scalf(9:24.79).
North Coffee Elementary’s Harlow Maychrzak ran the course in a time of 7:16.94 which was good enough for 146th place.
Westwood Middle School’s Kailee Rossman finished in 166th place with a time of 15:17.66.
To see full results, see the Knoxville Youth Athletics website at: https://live.knoxvilleyouthathletics.org/meets/4596