Local Prep Teams Get Scrimmage Work on Saturday

With a break in the rainy weather this weekend, several spring sports teams got in some much needed scrimmage action on Saturday. The Coffee County CHS soccer team hosted their annual Red Raider Jam scrimmage playday. The Coffee County baseball team hosted Warren County at Powers Field. The Westwood Middle School baseball team competed in three games at Moore County while the Coffee County Middle School softball team played in a pair of games at Shelbyville.
The Red Raider soccer team welcomed 10 varsity teams and 6 JV teams to the Raider Academy. The Raider varsity team got a win, a tie and 2 losses. The Raiders beat Marshall County 2-0 and tied St. Andrews-Sewanee at 1. Coffee County lost to Franklin County and Central Magnet by identical 1 nil scores. Scoring goals for the Raiders were Isaiah Escamilla, Felix Salinas and John Martinez. The JV team won 2 of their 4 games.
The Red Raider baseball team dropped a 10 to 0 decision to Warren County. The Red Raiders outhit the Pioneers 8 to 7 but 6 Red Raider errors led to 7 unearned runs for Warren County. Coffee County pitchers struck out 15 Warren County batters in 12 and 2/3 innings of work led by Hayden Skipper who had 4 K’s. Braden Brown was the leading hitter for Coffee County as he had 2 singles and 2 sacrifices. Owen Neel had a pair of singles and a stolen base.
The Westwood baseball team dropped all 3 of their games in Lynchburg on Saturday. The Rockets lost Tullahoma 4 to 1, Harris 4 to 0 and Moore County 4 to 0. Trevor Jesse and Timothy Henderson each had a couple of base hits fro Westwood. Coach Jeff Houck called out the play of catchers Vaughn Parker and Cayden Trail who performed well behind the plate and threw out runners trying to steal.
The Coffee County Middle School softball team captured wins in both of their games on Saturday. In the opener, the Lady Raiders won 15 to 0 over Fayetteville. The Lady Raiders pounded out 21 hits in the win led by Channa Gannon had 2 singles, a double and a triple. Haleigh Skipper got the win in the circle. In their second game, Coffee Middle beat Cannon County 8 to 0. Willow Carden had a triple and a single while Kurry Neel had a double, a single and 2 runs scored in the win. Sammie Cothran was the winning pitcher for the Lady Raiders as she had 7 K’s in 4 innings of work.