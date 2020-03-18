Local Prep Sports to be Suspended Through End of March

In a follow-up to a story we brought you on Monday, the Coffee County School System and Manchester School System have suspended athletics until at least March 31st. The extension is in response to feedback from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association(TSSAA) on Tuesday afternoon after Governor Bill Lee decreed on Monday that all Tennessee schools be closed until March 31st.
The TSSAA guidance to the schools suggested “in the interest of the health and safety of competitors, coaches, officials, and spectators, we urge every member school – both public and independent – to follow the Governor’s recommendation and suspend interscholastic athletics through March 31, 2020. This suspension should include games, scrimmages, practices, and organized workouts or conditioning.”
Dr. Joey Vaughn, director of the Manchester School System had this to say: “MCS has suspended all activities during the closure. We will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves.” Dr. Charles Lawson, director of the Coffee County School System added that “there should be no organized activities with athletic teams until further notice or school is back in session.”
Thunder Radio will continue to monitor and report on this situation.