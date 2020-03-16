Local Prep Sports Shut Down Due to CORVID-19 Concerns

With the closing of the Coffee County and Manchester City School Systems until April 1st, sports and extracurricular activities have been suspended indefinitely. On Sunday, Manchester City Schools announced that all games and practices are suspended for the week of March 16th thru March 20th. On Monday, the Coffee County School System decided to suspend all extra-curricular activities thru Friday, March 20th as well. The Coffee County School System will meet on Thursday to discuss extending the suspension.
Thunder Radio will continue to follow this story and update you when practices and games resume. On Saturday's Coffee Coaches Show, we will talk to Coffee County CHS athletic director Rebecca Koger, Coffee County Middle School athletic director Kyle Harris and Westwood Middle School athletic director James Dobson.