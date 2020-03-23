Local Prep Sports Season Faces Delay Until April 12th; Thunder Radio Announces Game of the Week

The start date for local prep sports suffered another delay on Monday. Both the Coffee County School System and the Manchester City School System announced that schools would remain closed through April 12th. The closure of the local schools due to the COVID-19 Pandemic also means that interscholastic sports cannot resume practices or contests until school is back in session.
In order to help local prep sports fans deal with the absence of live sports, Thunder Radio is going to bring you encore coverage of previous broadcasts of middle and high school sports. Each Thursday and Friday at 6 PM we will rebroadcast one of our exclusive broadcasts of local prep sports. On Thursdays at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will rebroadcast one of our previous broadcasts of Westwood Middle or Coffee County Middle School sports. On Fridays at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will rebroadcast one of our previous broadcasts of Coffee County Central High School sports. Thunder Radio will announce this week’s broadcasts later in the week. Just another example of why Thunder Radio is your true Hometown Station.