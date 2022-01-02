Local prep sports return on Monday

After a long hiatus for the holiday break, area sports returns full swing beginning Monday, Jan. 3 – and so does Thunder Radio’s unmatched coverage.
On Monday, Jan. 3, Coffee Middle School will welcome West Tullahoma to CMS for a conference double-header. Girls tip at 6 p.m. and boys to follow – both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Ben Lomand Connect Hometown Sports series.
Also on Monday, Westwood basketball teams hit the road for a conference game at Forrest. .
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, CHS wrestling will be at home for a match with Stewarts Creek and La Vergne.
Thursday, Jan. 6, Coffee Middle will host Warren County at 6 p.m. – a Thunder Radio broadcast. Westwood will host Liberty at 6 p.m. – a Thunder Radio internet stream broadcast.
Also on Thursday, CHS wrestling will host Blackman and Dickson County.
On Friday, the CHS Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams return to the court. Both teams will be at Shelbyville for their district openers. Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow and both games will be broadcast on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and the Manchester Go Smartphone App.