Lineup for Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show

Coming up on Saturday morning’s Coffee Coaches Show we will have a full hour of live interviews with local coaches. We open the hour talking to Phil Petty, the head coach for the Coffee County Youth Bass Club as his teams prepare to compete in the upcoming state and national tournaments. Next we will welcome Andrew Taylor, the head coach for the Coffee County CHS volleyball team who opened preseason practices on Monday. Our final guest will be Coffee County CHS football head coach Doug Greene who will update us on practice restrictions and the current contingency plans for the upcoming high school football season.
The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each and every Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM here on Thunder Radio. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.
The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting.